Artemis II is expected to reach the Moon today after initially launching to space last Wednesday (April 1).

While the crew aboard NASA’s Orion capsule won’t be landing on the lunar surface, they will do a flyby around the Moon before heading back to Earth.

This will be a historic feat as it will mark the furthest humans have ever traveled in space away from our planet and you can watch it all happen live.

The mission launched to space last week (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

How to watch Netflix's live stream of Artemis 2's flyby around the Moon today

This is because Netflix is set to broadcast the event to the world on a live stream expected to begin at 1pm EST today (April 6).

When to Watch: The Artemis II Lunar Flyby

Official Start Times in different timezones:

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North America: 10:00 AM PT | 11:00 AM MT | 12:00 PM CT | 1:00 PM ET

South America: 2:00 PM BRT

UK & Europe: 5:00 PM UTC | 6:00 PM BST | 7:00 PM CEST

Middle East & India: 9:00 PM GST | 10:30 PM IST

Japan: 2:00 AM JST (Tuesday, April 7)

Australia: 3:00 AM AEST (Tuesday, April 7)

New Zealand: 5:00 AM NZST (Tuesday, April 7)

The mission is made up of a four-person crew including NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The Artemis II mission officially launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, last week as part of NASA’s new lunar programme, with it marking the first human crew to venture to the Moon in over half a century.

It is expected to take the team 10 days to make the round-trip, with Orion planned to fly past the Moon, using the rock’s gravitational pull to take them round it before slingshotting back towards Earth.

Artemis II is set to reach the Moon today (NASA via Getty Images)

The crew will lose contact with ground control for around 40 minutes as they will venture around the dark side of the Moon, losing signal that connects them to Earth.

Artemis II is set to splash down back on solid ground on Friday (April 10).

NASA has been broadcasting a 24/7 live stream of a camera attached to the exterior of the capsule, which is available to view on YouTube, with the caption of the video reading: “As bandwidth allows, this stream will feature live views from the Orion spacecraft, without commentary, as it makes its journey around the Moon. Viewers will see a blue screen if there is a loss of signal, or if the bandwidth is needed for mission activities. Viewers may see what appears to be a black screen when the vehicle is in darkness.

“This stream started as Artemis II began its ascent into space and will conclude shortly before Orion splashes down into the Pacific Ocean.”

You can get a front row seat to the most notable moment in space travel since the Apollo era on Netflix as the streaming service will provide live footage of the astronauts performing a flyby of the Moon later today.