Password sharing crackdowns and repeated price hikes have already pushed plenty of loyal subscribers toward the cancel button.

But now extra data collection and steps to view your favourite films and TV shows might push others to the brink.

Netflix has begun requiring almost every profile on an account to be tied to a unique email address, with kids' profiles the only exception.

According to several reports, the streaming giant rolled out the changes on 15 June and is gradually extending them to more users.

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Netflix has begun requiring almost every profile on an account to be tied to a unique email address (John Lamb/Getty)

Previously, households could set up multiple profiles without needing separate login details, making it easy to hop between viewers on the same device or share access within a family.

That model is now being phased out in favour of a structure where every profile has its own dedicated login.

In practice, this means users who once logged in through a shared profile are now being prompted to add an email address and create a separate login to access features.

The company says this gives people more control over their login credentials, makes signing in on other devices simpler, and supports additional security features such as two-factor authentication.

The move fits into Netflix's broader, ongoing push to limit password sharing by tightening exactly who can access each subscription.

But following the news, several users are predicting that it's only a matter of a few years until streaming becomes much more restrictive.

"2050: Netflix uses device camera to check if more than 1 user is watching the content," one user replied to the announcement on Reddit.

"First they killed password sharing, then they added ads, now every profile needs its own email. at this rate they'll be checking your id at the door by 2028," another added.

The company says this gives people more control over their login credentials (Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty)

"Or wear Netflix biomed monitoring devices and glasses that track eye movement. That way, too, if you die watching Netflix, they’ll be able to shut the stream down as soon as possible to save them money. But they’ll purposely keep you subscribed and paying," a third user suggested.

A fourth user claimed: "2051 eye tracking introduced to make sure that 1 user is actually watching the tv when they force ads over paid content.

"Ads are unskippable and will only progress while eyes are on the screen."

Many users are also suspicious about why the extra data is needed at all, with some users arguing that requiring individual email addresses could open the door to more tracking and targeted advertising.

To make matters worse, Netflix's own privacy policy notes that email addresses may be shared with marketing and advertising partners.