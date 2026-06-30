WhatsApp managed to sidestep the UK government's new social media ban for under-16s by classifying itself as a messaging app rather than a social media platform, but now it is quietly starting to look a little more like the apps it was exempted from.

The Meta-owned platform is now rolling out usernames, letting people identify themselves without sharing their phone number, which is a feature we've seen long associated with Instagram and X.

WhatsApp rolls out usernames after a year in development

Usernames have been in the works for WhatsApp for over a year, as they were first spotted hidden in a beta version of the app. It now appears Meta is ready to push the feature live, allowing users to reserve a username ahead of the official rollout. However, having one will not be compulsory to use the app.

"It’s time to reserve your WhatsApp username," reads a blog post on WhatsApp's website.

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WhatsApp users are being urged to reserve their username on the app (Anadolu / Contributor/Getty)

So, if you have a username in mind, now is the time to claim it so you don't miss out.

How to reserve your WhatsApp username

You just need to follow a few simple steps to reserve your username. First, open the WhatsApp mobile app, head into your account settings, and tap 'Username' under the 'Your account' section.

A window will appear reading 'Usernames are coming soon. Reserve yours today,' giving users the option to either create a brand-new username or carry over their existing Instagram or Facebook handle. Usernames are capped at 35 characters, and there's only one exception.

High-profile public figures and celebrities will have their names locked out from general use. In other words, you won't see messages from your friends posing with the username Donald Trump or Elon Musk.

The reservation feature is also not currently available via WhatsApp or Desktop, so it must be done in the app on your smartphone or tablet.

Those planning to carry over their Instagram or Facebook username have less reason to rush (Tim Robberts/Getty)

Why some users should act faster than others

Anyone wanting a specific, original username should reserve it as soon as possible. However, those planning to carry over their Instagram or Facebook username have less reason to rush.

WhatsApp noted in its announcement that creators, small businesses and organisations often want consistency across platforms, which is why it has reserved the option for users to claim a matching Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp without competing for it. Even so, with WhatsApp boasting more than three billion users worldwide, demand for popular usernames is expected.

Why WhatsApp is making the change

Speaking to the BBC, Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp's head of product, explained that the decision was driven by user feedback. She said that users had told the company they did not always want to share their phone number to stay in touch with others, especially in group chats.

Newton-Rex hopes the new feature will 'give users control over how they choose to show up' on the app.