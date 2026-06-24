The world of live streaming is no stranger to controversy, yet one of its most contentious creators, Nina Lin, has found herself on the receiving end of a permanent ban from Twitch just days after she was arrested during celebrations for the Knicks' NBA finals victory.

Lin, like many of her fellow New Yorkers, was out on the streets on June 14 after the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, securing the title for the first time in 53 years.

Celebrations were understandably chaotic with some intent on expressing their joy through destruction, yet Lin found herself on top of an Amazon delivery truck that continued to drive throughout the city.

Live streaming the whole thing, Lin was eventually asked to get down from the vehicle but police officers who subsequently placed her under arrest, although it remains unclear whether she'll face any charges as a result of her bevhavior on that night, as per Dexerto.

Nina Lin receives permanent ban on Twitch

Where she has been reprimanded, however, is on the streaming platform she calls home, with her Twitch profile seemingly banned for good as viewers are greeted with a rather definitive message from the site's moderation team.

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"This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service," the statement reads when you try to go on her profile, although it doesn't clearly state the motivation behind the suspension or its definitive length.

Heading to Lin's profile on Twitch currently provides a message outlining that she has violated the Community Guidelines or Terms of Service (Twitch/ninadaddyisback)

It's far from the first time that she has been banned on Twitch, however, as her controversial actions in the past have caused the streaming platform to issue temporary suspensions that lasted only a handful of days.

A recent Instagram story shared by Lin does seem to suggest that the current ban isn't permanent, however, as she shared footage of her Knicks celebrations with the caption:

"Alright vaca over. Chat be ready we comin back," although her inclusion of a green heart emoji might suggest that she is looking instead towards Kick as an alternative platform for her streaming career.

Why is Nina Lin so controversial?

Lin's primary controversy revolves around an incident that resurfaced in October 2025 from a 2024 livestream with fellow streamer Zoe Spencer, where the pair were accused of acting inappropriately towards Said, an assistant of FaZe Silky.

Nina Lin previously came under scrutiny after a resurfaced clip left her accused of acting inappropriately (Instagram/n.nina666)

The pair attempted to grab and hold Said while Spencer twerked on him, and Silky repeatedly claimed that his assistant 'didn't want to' interact with them and that it was 'not consensual'.

They also appeared to force him onto a bed, prompting Lin to call for the cameras to be cut so Zoe could 'do her s***', and in response to this Twitch issued single-day bans for both Spencer and Lin — a punishment many deemed to be insufficient.

Lin was also temporarily banned after she was accused of streaming herself shoplifting from Target after scanning lower-priced items in place of higher-priced products that she took away from the store.