YouTube Premium has over 125 million subscribers, and if you’re one of them, you’re in luck.

While the majority of us are suffering through dreaded ad breaks and lack of offline play, Premium users in the US are left having the last laugh as another perk comes their way — which they should, for the steep price of $15.99 per month.

With almost every other streaming service, like Netflix and Disney+, turning to bundle options, it was only a matter of time before YouTube jumped on the bandwagon.

That’s right, YouTube is now expanding its partnership with NBCUniversal by bundling with Peacock Premium to give users a whole new world of content for no extra cost, they announced in an official statement.

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The feature will only be available to US users (SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty)

Before you get too excited, the offering will only include the ad-supported version of Peacock Premium and not the more expensive ad-free plans, but it does come alongside all the usual pre-existing YouTube Premium benefits.

Those eligible will unlock access to live sports, such as NFL, NBA and the Olympics and Universal movies. But if TV is more your thing, fear not, you’ll also be able to stream Love Island USA, SNL and Law & Order: SVU.

When will Peacock Premium be available for YouTube Premium Subscribers?

There’s no specific confirmed date as of yet, but NBCUniversal said in an official release: “Beginning in early 2027, Peacock Premium will be included in a bundle with YouTube Premium, making it immediately available to millions of existing YouTube Premium subscribers.”

It's set to be available in early 2027 (YouTube)

When this plan does get fully rolled out, make sure you’re aware its only for those paying for YouTube Premium, and not YouTube Premium Lite.

YouTube said the move is a way to give paying subscribers “more choice and a variety of ways to enjoy and discover their favorite content through their membership, all in one place.”

What benefits are included in a YouTube Premium subscription?

Core Features Include:

Ad-free viewing (Watch videos without interruptions from ads)

Background play (Keep videos playing while your screen is off or you’re using other apps)

Offline downloads (Save videos to your device to watch later without internet usage)

YouTube Music Premium (Stream and download songs without ads)

Peacock Premium from 2027 (Watch the ad-supported version of Peacock Premium from early 2027)

It’s safe to say Premium users are pretty happy with the news, although some are now speculating an incoming price hike. Despite this, YouTube have said they’re adding Peacock at no extra cost, so let’s hope it stays that way for the foreseeable.