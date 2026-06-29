A Twitch streamer is facing online backlash after she filmed herself nearly getting into a car crash while looking at her chat.

The streamer known on social media as ExtraEmily appeared to be distracted by her chat as she live streamed while driving yesterday (June 28).

In the uncomfortable footage, she could be seen reading comments left on Twitch while unknowingly swerving towards another vehicle.

The other driver honked and Emily was able to move her car in time, avoiding a collision.

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Reacting at the time, she said: “Oh! Sorry! Okay, my bad,” before adding: “Whoopsies, it’s fine.”

Explaining the situation, Emily, who has 978,000 followers on the streaming platform, continued: “I had autopilot on and then I literally took it off, and that’s when that happened bro.”





ExtraEmily nearly gets into a car crash after looking at her chat while driving 😳



"whoopsies, its fine" pic.twitter.com/NRzSrAsAtw — yoxic (@yoxics) June 28, 2026

Since then, the clip has been doing the rounds on the internet, with many viewers weighing in with their own thoughts on the matter.

On X, formerly Twitter, one user said: “Yeah I guess it is fine. The point is it almost wasn't though and idk if she knows that. But she'll learn at some point.”

Another wrote: “omg whoopsies?? girl almost yeeted herself and everyone else off the road for some chat put the phone down bestie before u actually crash fr.”

A third person commented: “there’s multiple different clips of her almost crashing due to her streaming will twitch step in or wait till she kills somebody?”

And a fourth added: “I'll say it again: unless someone else is driving or someone who isn't the driver is viewing the chat, anyone who is driving and streaming should be suspended right away.”

Emily is known for sharing day-to-day footage of her life with followers, often documenting trips abroad as well as challenges and social experiments.

ExtraEmily filmed herself nearly getting into a car crash (Twitch/extraemily)

However, this isn’t the first time that the streamer has faced criticism for her driving as, just last year, she filmed herself driving through a red light in Austin, Texas.

Speaking on her live stream at the time, Emily said: “That happens all the time, in Austin, you know the stop lights here are really long so usually I just go past.”

She added: “It’s fine, it’s fine, people do that.”

After the clip gained attention on social media, Emily was hit with a one-day suspension on Twitch, with the streamer explaining this was due to distracted driving.

As of writing this, her account has not been banned for this latest incident.