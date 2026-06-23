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Netflix star speaks out as 'terribly disappointed' over abrupt cancellation of recent hit show
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Netflix star speaks out as 'terribly disappointed' over abrupt cancellation of recent hit show

The show has strong reviews and an all-star cast

Rebekah Jordan

Rebekah Jordan

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Netflix
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