Netflix subscribers call for cancellation as another price increase hits U.S. customers

Netflix subscribers are up in arms once again as US viewers have been hit with yet another price increase.

Subscription fatigue is very real right now. Whether it's paying extra to dodge ads on ChatGPT, shelling out more for ad-free streaming, or forking out for ad-free scrolling on social media after Meta's controversial move. It feels like every platform is finding new ways to squeeze a little more out of its users every few months.

PlayStation Plus members know the feeling better than most, having been hit with repeated price increases that have pushed many loyal subscribers to their limit.

And now Netflix is the latest to put its hand in customers' pockets, for the second year running.

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Netflix is raising prices for subscribers across the US once again (Nanci Santos/Getty)

The streaming giant has confirmed it is raising prices for subscribers across the United States once again, with all three of its current plans affected.

The most affordable, standard plan with ads is going up by $1 and will now cost subscribers $8.99 per month.

Both ad-free tiers are also seeing a $2 increase. The standard ad-free plan, which supports streaming on two devices at the same time, will now cost $19.99 per month, while the premium plan climbs to $26.99 per month.

It was only just over a year ago that Netflix last raised its prices, announcing increases in January 2025 that saw the ad-supported tier rise by $1 and the standard ad-free plan go up by $2.50.

In a statement to Variety, a Netflix spokesperson defended the decision, saying: “Our approach remains the same: We continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience by updating our prices.”

Unsurprisingly, subscribers aren't buying it, with many on Reddit calling others to cancel.

Both ad-free tiers are also seeing a $2 increase (hocus-focus/Getty)

"Netflix price increase. Let's all cancel! Oh wait, even if 32 million people cancel they'll STILL make more money than it cost them," one frustrated user posted on Reddit.

Several users chimed in with their own reasoning for walking away.

"But at least I won't be paying the increased cost from something I feel is providing me a declining value," another user added.

"I didn’t cancel to cripple them. I canceled so they don’t cripple me," a third user replied.

"I don't care what their profit numbers say, I think I'm really done with them this time. It's just getting insane. And sick of increased prices for crap they pay out to "The Royals" and Melania (I know it's Prime)," a fourth subscriber complained.

Not everyone is ready to pull the plug, though.

"Netflix is the only streaming platform I wouldn’t cancel. At least for me I think it’s value for money. I know not everyone will agree and that’s fine. I watch more Netflix than any other streaming platforms," someone else admitted.