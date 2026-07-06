An underrated sci-fi Netflix show has an ending that left viewers in awe.

While Stranger Things may have dominated Netflix this year with its controversial two-hour finale, with an animated spin-off keeping the Hawkins story alive, sci-fi fans on the platform aren't short of something worth watching.

Netflix users are already frustrated by a wave of recent restrictions, including a new requirement for almost every profile to be tied to its own email address, plenty of subscribers have been questioning whether the streaming giant is still worth their money.

But, thanks to social media, one resurfaced sci-fi show might be a reason for users to stick around a while longer.

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1899 released on Netflix in 2022 (Sebastian Reuter/Stringer/Getty)

Period drama to mind-bending mystery

Released on Netflix in 2022, 1899 is set aboard a steamship crossing the Atlantic in the final year of the nineteenth century, where a group of multinational immigrants find their journey taking a deeply unsettling turn.

The eight-episode story follows Maura Singleton, played by Emily Beecham, a neurologist travelling alone from England to New York and Captain Eyk Larsen, played by Andreas Pietschmann, still haunted by the deaths of his family in a house fire. Alongside them, a young married couple, a French stowaway, a mother and daughter from Hong Kong, and a host of others board the Kerberos, each carrying their own secrets.

When the Kerberos comes across the wreck of another vessel from the same shipping company, Captain Eyk defies orders to sink it and leads a small group aboard to investigate. What they find sets off a chain of disturbing events, from portals appearing in the ship's cabin to a strange, black, metallic substance spreading through the vessel. The onboard passengers are left questioning their own memories and grip on reality.









'The ending absolutely blew me away'

Many viewers took to Reddit to praise the show's ending.

"I LOVED this. Is it true? It was cancelled? That really truly sucks.... the ending absolutely blew me away!" one user wrote.

Another called it 'the most promising show I've ever seen that got cancelled,' adding: "INSANITY. I loved the premise and execution of the first season. I will never forgive Netflix for cancelling it."

Some viewers went on to recommend Dark as the next watch, given that 1899 was created by the same duo behind it, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar.

However, unlike Dark, which ran for three full seasons, 1899 was cancelled after one season, leaving viewers eager to pay good money for more.

"That ending makes me wish I had like a trillion dollars or something. I'd pay to have it finished and put on Netflix," one comment suggested.

Someone else noted: "Omg I loved 1899. I would've paid money to help finish it."