Elon Musk shares wild reason his son Saxon left restaurant dead silent

Elon Musk has provided a rare glimpse into life as a dad by sharing the moment his son Saxon left a restaurant dead silent.

Just weeks after becoming the first trillionaire in the world, Musk appeared on an episode of the Kate Miller Podcast, where he revealed that when he was living in Los Angeles, the tech mogul took some of his children out for lunch at an ‘uptight sushi restaurant’ named Sugarfish.

He explained: “In fact, on the menu of the restaurant, it says, do not ask for soy sauce, because the chef has put the right amount of soy sauce.

“So, like, extremely strict sushi restaurant. And so the waiter is going around asking everyone what they want and then it comes to Saxon, and Saxon says I’ll have a cheeseburger.

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Elon Musk reveals the moment his son Saxon left an entire sushi restaurant speechless



"I was living in L.A., and I took my older boys out for lunch to Sugarfish, which is a very kind of uptight sushi restaurant. In fact, on the menu of the restaurant, it says, do not ask for soy… pic.twitter.com/AMF7ds7mWp — voided intern (@voidedintern) June 28, 2026

“And the waiter takes a moment to recover because no one ever asked for a cheeseburger at this very strict sushi restaurant. It took him like 30 seconds to realize he’d just been asked for a cheeseburger, because you’re not even allowed to ask for soy sauce.

“So then when he finally recovered, he said, we don’t have cheeseburgers. And Saxon goes at the top of his voice, what? Like, what kind of restaurant doesn’t have cheeseburgers? He says, fine, I’ll have a hamburger.”

The clip is now being shared on social media, with many viewers taking to the comment section to share their own reactions.

On X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote: “Lol he presents this as some kind of epic bacon moment rather than something absolutely mortifying.”

Another said: “Cute story about how he taught his son to be a rich antisocial a**hole.”

Elon Musk shared a moment where his son left a restaurant silent (Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

A third person commented: “I thought he was talking about a toddler. He's talking about a 20 year old.”

And a fourth added: “Kind of a s*** story but he tells it in such a riveting way.”

However, one unconvinced viewer was quick to point out an alleged plot hole in the story by arguing that Sugarfish actually doesn’t restrict customers from having extra soy sauce.

They said: “There is soy sauce at every single table at Sugarfish. They recommend eating everything as-is because it’s all sauced very specifically, but they provide soy and you can do whatever the hell you want with it. He even needs to lie about… soy sauce at a restaurant?? F***ing weak.”

Sugarfish is yet to comment on its soy sauce policy.