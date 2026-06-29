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Elon Musk shares wild reason his son Saxon left restaurant dead silent
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Elon Musk shares wild reason his son Saxon left restaurant dead silent

Musk's son made a strange request at a 'strict' sushi restaurant

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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