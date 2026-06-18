Elon Musk was already the world's richest man by quite a considerable margin, but the recent success of SpaceX's Initial Public Offering (IPO) has seen his net worth soar past $1.4 trillion in a move that could provide everyone with a surprising amount of money if it was shared equally.

It's almost impossible for any regular person to actually understand how much money $1.4 trillion actually is, as while Musk's wealth has hovered around the hundreds of billions for several years now, it's grown by roughly four times since the start of 2025.

Splitting his fortune up equally between all 8.3 billion people across the planet would result in each person getting approximately $169, which might not sound like much to begin with but shows quite how much the Tesla and SpaceX CEO could give away right now.

Someone earning $100,000 annually would have to work for 14 million years to earn as much as Elon Musk currently has to his name, and while most of that is technically tied up in stocks and investments with a comparatively 'small' amount available in liquid cash, it's still far more than anyone could ever have.

How much could you make from your share of Musk's net worth?

That $169 could actually be your pathway to further riches if you invest it in the right way too, as even investing it immediately into SpaceX following the IPO last week would leave you with a surprisingly large return on investment despite the short amount of time.

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Investing your $169 'stipend' from Musk smartly – in a company like Nvidia 10 years ago – could get you a massive ROI (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Investing that entire figure into Nvidia a decade ago would give you around 146 shares in the company, which would be worth roughly $29,800 right now in a considerable growth.

You'd also be able to buy seven Apple shares at the same time 10 years ago, which would be worth $2,098 on the market now for a much safer and more predictable bet considering the long-term dominance held by the tech giant.

While Bitcoin might have dropped off considerably in the last six months, you'd still be able to make $18,449 if you bought the equivalent of 0.29 BTC back in 2016, and that figure would have grown to $36,000 if sold at the cryptocurrency's peak value.

What could Elon Musk buy with his fortune?

The United Nations has indicated that it would cost just $93 billion annually for the next four years to completely eradicate world hunger — totalling $372 billion or roughly a quarter of Musk's current net worth.

Elon Musk could completely eradicate world hunger with just a quarter of his total net worth (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

He also has enough net worth to match the market cap of massive companies like Meta, Walmart, and Ozempic manufacturer Eli Lily, or could buy Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi – the most expensive piece of art ever sold at $450.3 million – roughly 3,109 times over.

Even if you just limited an equal split of Musk's fortune to everyone in the United States, that would mean that every single one of the 342.6 million people across the nation would receive about $4,086 — which for many could completely change their lives.