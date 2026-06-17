A jaw-dropping YouTube video has revealed the true scale of Elon Musk's fortune after he offically became the world's first ever trillionaire.

With Tesla's eye-watering executive pay package and SpaceX shares surging following its blockbuster IPO, it feels like it was only a matter of time until Musk would make financial history.

After this weekend, the tech mogul's estimated net worth now sits at approximately $1.11 trillion, according to Bloomberg and the whopping figure places him in an entirely different category from every other wealthy person on the planet, including the likes of Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and LVMH chief Bernard Arnault.

A BBC report found that Musk's wealth trajectory took off sharply after 2020 as the value of his two biggest companies, Tesla and SpaceX, climbed rapidly.

Advert

Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire on Friday June 12 (Anadolu/Contributor/Getty Images)

And there is no sign of his wealth slowing down as, since SpaceX went public, his net worth continues to grow with the company's shares having surged by a fifth.

For most people, a trillion dollars feels pretty unimaginable, but thanks to a YouTube video by Big Data Factor, the difference between a billion and a trillion dollars is laid out in a simple illustration.

It starts with a single $100 note, the most counterfeited banknote in the world. From there, the video climbs through the milestones that most people use to measure financial success.

A $100,000 stack represents the six-figure salary 'long seen as a marker of financial success'. So if you find yourself here, you've done very well.

Climbing up to a million dollars, the video shows the weight of around 10kg (22lbs) and represents around 92 years of work for the average person. At $100 million, the video shows the cash neatly fitting on a single pallet and explains that the money would be enough to buy a private island.

Then comes a billion - a figure that feels impossibly distant for most people, especially as the video states this figure could be achievable by putting away $100 a day for 27,000 years.

And then, finally, a trillion. The video shows ten rows of pallets stacked high, each containing $100 million. To put it in spending terms, 'it would take you more than 2,700 years to spend a trillion dollars if you spent 1 million dollars every day.'

Viewers were shocked by the illustration of large sums of money, with one viewer writing in the comment section: "I think I already knew this, but the visualization of it blows my mind."

"This scale is inconceivable by normal humans when the government talks about money," another added.

A third user commented: "Damn, I guess I’d better start spending a million dollars a day if I’m ever going to becomes a trillionaire."