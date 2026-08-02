Doctor shares gross reason why you should avoid sleeping naked

Dr Anthony Youn, published a YouTube video where he detailed why you should consider putting underwear on before going to sleep… and the reason is pretty grim.

In the clip, the doctor explained: “This is why you should never sleep in the nude. The average person passes gas 15 to 25 times a day and this can happen while you’re sleeping, and a scientific study proved that every time you pass gas you are spraying a tiny amount of fecal material.

“This is true even if it’s not a real shart and that same study showed that your tighty whities will catch all of these particles so for the sake of your bed partner, please sleep with your underwear on.”

Naturally, this horrified viewers, with many taking to social media themselves to share their own reactions to the video, with one user writing: “I was not expecting to hear him say the word "shart" so professionally lol.”

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A doctor has revealed why you should never sleep naked (Westend61/Getty Images)

Another said: “As I get older, that advice my grandmother gave about always wearing good underwear really pays off.”

A third person commented: “The person I share my bed with has never mentioned feeling bothered by any of this. Then again, the person I share my bed with is a cat so this may or may not have something to do with the lack of complaints…”

And a fourth brought an entirely different problem into the mix, adding: “I never sleep in the nude because I’m scared if the house catches fire I have to run outside naked.”

According to a report by IFL Science, there unfortunately appears to be a lot of science behind what Dr Youn talks about.

Back in 2001, a study was conducted by a doctor who was stumped when a nurse asked him a strange question.

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki explained: “She wanted to know whether she was contaminating the operating theatre she worked in by quietly farting in the sterile environment during operations, and I realized that I didn't know, but I was determined to find out.”

So, what were the results? The doctor continued: “Our deduction is that the enteric zone in the second Petri dish was caused by the flatus itself, and the splatter ring around that was caused by the sheer velocity of the fart, which blew skin bacteria from the cheeks and blasted it onto the dish.”

He added: “Our final conclusion? Don’t fart naked near food.”

Avoiding sleeping nude isn’t the only sage advice that Dr Youn has offered to the internet, with other clips posted to TikTok highlighting why sleep isn’t always restful and why women experience painful side effects on their period.