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There are officially 10 days left until Europe’s biggest total solar eclipse in nearly 30 years
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There are officially 10 days left until Europe’s biggest total solar eclipse in nearly 30 years

The last major solar eclipse happened back in August 1999

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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Featured Image Credit: George Pachantouris/Getty Images
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