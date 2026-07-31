These every day foods could be spiking your blood pressure without you knowing

Dubbed the ‘silent killer’, high blood pressure is responsible for several health issues that can increase the risk of certain medical events like strokes and heart attacks, which could be fatal in some cases.

While some people manage their blood pressure with dedicated medication, there are some minor lifestyle changes that can be implemented to keep one’s blood pressure at bay — and it includes tweaking your diet to avoid certain foods and drinks.

It is crucial to regulate blood pressure to avoid hypertension, the medical term to indicate high blood pressure, as the health condition is linked to a deterioration of heart, blood vessels, kidneys, brain and eyes. If left untreated, hypertension significantly ups the risk of heart attacks, strokes, heart failure and kidney diseases.

Together with medication when necessary, doctors have shared some tips for people with high blood pressure.

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No surprises here for people who do have the common condition as sodium, which is found in salt, is one of the biggest causes of a spike in blood pressure.

Crisps and similar processed foods often contain high levels of sodium. (Getty Stock Images)

Sodium causes the body to hold onto extra water, which in turns increases the amount of fluid in the bloodstream. This means that the heart has to work harder to pump blood to the lungs and the rest of the body, which ultimately causes blood pressure to go higher.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a daily sodium intake that’s under 2,300 milligrams, many consume much more than that without realising it.

Some foods are a source of hidden salt, which means that it’s always recommended to read the labels before buying and eating a product. Processed and packaged foods being the major offenders in this regards. Doctors recommend to avoid ready meals, instant noodles, deli meats, chips, sauces, and canned soups as they all contain large amounts of salt.

Same thing goes for bread, breakfast cereals and crackers that might contribute to sodium intake.

Added sugar is also one to steer clear of, with desserts, sweetened coffee, soft drinks, flavoured milk and energy drinks often containing a high amount of added sugar.

Energy drinks also come with an unhealthy side of hidden sugar. (Getty Stock Images)

Food that’s high in saturated fats and trans fats should also be eaten only occasionally, or best avoided, to keep your blood pressure at a healthy rate.

Experts recommend to stick to lean meats, lentils, tofu, skinless poultry and fish as healthier alternatives to processed meats like bacon, sausages, and ham.

Finally, alcohol has an impact on blood pressure. It is recommend to check the amount of alcohol you can consume safely with your doctor if you have high blood pressure.

As for the changes you can incorporate to your daily routine, doctors advise to eat healthy foods, like legumes, nuts, seeds, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables, while also exercising regularly and quitting smoking.