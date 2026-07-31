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Major airline under investigation over 'near-miss' incident above city boasting nine million people
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Major airline under investigation over 'near-miss' incident above city boasting nine million people

A flight heading to Heathrow Airport issued a mayday after an alleged air data system failure

Stefania Sarrubba

Stefania Sarrubba

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