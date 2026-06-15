Major airline axes 17 routes as it cuts off the Middle East over war in Iran

Although President Donald Trump has assured us that a peace deal has been reached with Iran, and that the strangled Strait of Hormuz will soon be open again, it will still take an age for things to return to ‘normal’. Remember, that's even if the framework deal to end the war holds.

The travel industry has been thrown into chaos not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic ground the world to a halt, with not much seeming to have changed since we posted about influencers being stranded in Dubai.

As the Strait of Hormuz was responsible for 34% of the world's crude oil trade in 2025, the ongoing war with Iran has led to flight prices soaring and some airlines axing routes altogether. In the world of plane news, the likes of United Airlines warned that the knock-on effect would be passed down to consumers, while Spirit Airlines went bump after 34 years. Even though it would be unfair to blame the latter entirely on the war, airlines continue to feel the pinch.

Ryanair's routes have been thrown into chaos by the war in Iran (NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty)

Advert

As part of this, Ryanair has continued to axe routes, with Simple Flying reporting that 17 routes due to resume in July will remain on hiatus. These 17 routes will remain out of action until October, when we assume Europe's largest airline will reevaluate the situation.

The outlet notes that Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) in Zizya, Jordan, is the only Middle Eastern airport it plans to fly to in 2026. Although Ryanair suspended flights to AMM in mid-March, the service was supposed to resume on July 3. This was a placeholder schedule depending on what happens with the U.S. negotiations, but now, a suspension on flights to AMM has been extended until October 25. With Zizya being Ryanair's second most-served Middle Eastern destination after Tel Aviv, it's a major hub.





دام عزّك يا وطن 🇯🇴

كل عام وأردننا الغالي بألف خير بمناسبة عيد الاستقلال الثمانين.



Long live our beloved jordan 🇯🇴

Happy 80th Independence Day. Wishing our beloved Jordan continued prosperity and goodness. pic.twitter.com/pXvOQHjRXo — QAIAirport (@QAIAirport) May 25, 2026

Similarly, flights to Tel Aviv have been out of operation since a missile strike in May 2025.

October 25 is a key date because it's when Ryanair switches to its winter schedule, but it's not just those hoping to fly to AMM that are left looking for alternatives.

Alongside a three times a week service to Vienna International Airport and a once-weekly service to Madrid, a twice-weekly service to the following remains on hold: Beauvais (for Paris), Bergamo (for Milan), Bologna, BUD, Charleroi (for Brussels), Karlsruhe (for Stuttgart), Kraków, Marseille, Memmingen (for Munich), OTP, Pisa, Poznan-Lawica Airport (POZ), Prague, Rome Ciampino, and Sofia.

The outlet points out that it might be odd for Poznan to have a non-stop route to AMM, but with 11,900 round-trip seats in 2025, it's a popular journey.

AMM remains a popular travel hub (NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty)

There's increased competition against Ryanair, with Royal Jordanian serving flights to AMM from Brussels, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Rome. Others are also avoiding AMM, as Eurowings flew from Stuttgart until earlier in 2026, and Transavia France stopped flights from Paris Orly to AMM in 2024. In terms of direct competition, 52% of Ryanair's 17 axed routes will have another airline from October.

While Ryanair and others remain cautious, Jordan's airspace remains fully open. Narrow transit corridors and war-risk insurance premiums continue to scare off the likes of Ryanair, as no matter how popular, schedules remain financially unviable.