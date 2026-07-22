What's in a name? Well, when it comes to President Donald J. Trump International Airport, that not-so-little rebranding of Florida's West Palm Beach International Airport reportedly comes with a $5.5 million price tag.

President Donald Trump already has everything from bridges to performing arts centers, Navy battleships to cryptocurrencies named after him, but not content with being immortalized by these and the ongoing White House ballroom revamp, the 47th President of the United States firmly put his sights on West Palm Beach International Airport.

After all, with President Trump being a regular to the area thanks to his many visits to the Mar-a-Lago private club and residence, West Palm Beach seemed like the ideal place to honor his second term.

There are currently 13 U.S. presidents who have airports named after them, and while Floridians will have to get used to President Donald J. Trump International Airport, not everyone is making the change just yet.

Advert

There's confusion about how things work at the President Donald J. Trump International Airport (CHANDAN KHANNA / Contributor / Getty)

Trump International Airport has already led to some confusion in the world of plane news. Namely, there was the idea that United Airlines passengers could change their route to avoid it, although the airline has promised routes won't be affected by the rebrand.

According to CBS, some flight attendants aren’t yet acknowledging West Palm Beach's name change. This comes as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the revamp into law in March, with the Federal Aviation Administration promising to change the airport's name on July 9.

Unfortunately for the POTUS, the three-letter airport code that passengers are used to seeing everywhere will remain as its current PBI (Palm Beach International) before being switched over to DJT on August 18.

Only adding to accusations of confusion, the Federal Aviation Administration locational identifier and the International Civil Aviation Organization will be using DJT for pilots, air traffic controllers, and aviation operations. Passengers will be using PBI for ticketing and flight information.

Henry Harteveldt is an airline industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group, reiterating that airlines have already added 'hard coding' to reservations, passenger service, and other systems in hopes that passengers and their bags will make it to the right airport.

President Trump is a regular at the former West Palm Beach International Airport (Roberto Schmidt / Stringer / Getty)

Harteveldt explained: "Airlines have told me that, at least initially, people who use the PBI code on their websites to search for flights will be directed to flights from what will now be called DJT."

As for those onboard, he added: "I've also been told that flight attendants will be given leeway to say 'welcome to West Palm Beach,' rather than 'welcome to Donald J. Trump International Airport.'"

The whole thing boils down to the fact that the International Air Transport Association rarely approves a change to airport location codes, with its site stating they're "almost never changed –and then only with strong justification, primarily concerning air safety."

Trump International Airport has acknowledged this period of transition on its FAQ section, telling the general public: "While we recognize that the required name change may be received in different ways by our passengers, we're grateful for your continued support through this transition period. We remain committed to serving all passengers and ensuring a positive travel experience."

There's been plenty of backlash amid complaints that this is a waste of money and a way to improve Trump's public image alongside his bank balance, although it should be noted he isn't able to receive any royalties, fees, or revenue from merchandise purchased at the airport.