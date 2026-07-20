United Airlines has issued a response after an internal memo appeared to suggest passengers could be offered alternative airports if they did not want to fly into the newly renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The Florida airport, formerly known as Palm Beach International Airport, officially adopted the new Donald Trump-centric name on July 9.

The decision has prompted a mixed reaction from travellers, with some saying they would avoid the airport and use nearby options instead.

Airport officials have said the change is not expected to affect routes, schedules, airline operations or customer services.

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However, attention shifted to United after an internal message was published by aviation outlet Live and Let’s Fly.

The memo appeared to advise reservation agents on how to respond to customers who did not want to travel through the airport, while reports claimed changes could be handled as an ‘even exchange’.

Officials insist the rebrand will not affect routes, schedules or services (UCG/Contributor/Getty Images)

According to The Independent, United has now said the message was ‘poorly worded and not accurate’.

In a statement to Scripps News Group, the airline said: “United customers are able to make changes to a ticket without a fee for many reasons. However, our policy doesn’t allow for changes because of an airport’s name or three-letter code.”

The leaked memo reportedly told staff: “If a customer does not want to fly to the airport, use your empowerment to offer acceptable alternatives such as Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL) or Miami International Airport (MIA).”

It also included a suggested response for employees to use when speaking to passengers.

The wording read: “I understand that you’d rather not fly to this airport anymore. We can look at nearby airports like Fort Lauderdale or Miami instead. Is that an acceptable alternative?”

United’s leaked memo emerged days after the Florida airport adopted Trump’s name (Roberto Schmidt/Stringer/Getty Images)

The memo led to claims that passengers could move their booking to another South Florida airport without paying an additional fee.

United’s clarification means the airport’s new name alone would not qualify a customer for a complimentary change. The airport itself has also attempted to reassure passengers that the rebrand will not alter their journey.

In a message addressing concerns, it said: “Our name is changing, but our focus stays on you.”

It added: “We remain completely dedicated to serving every passenger with the same high-quality travel experience you expect from us.”

The airport’s code will continue to appear as PBI until August 18, when it is scheduled to change to DJT.

Until that date, passengers have been advised to continue searching for PBI or West Palm Beach when booking flights, checking in, or tracking baggage.