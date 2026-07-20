YouTubers actually snuck into 'The Odyssey' premiere using a literal Trojan Horse.

Christopher Nolan’s new adaptation of Homer’s ancient epic has become one of the biggest cinema talking points of the year, with audiences turning out in huge numbers around the world.

The Odyssey weathered months of casting controversy in the build-up, took $139.6 million internationally over its opening weekend, pushing the global total to $264.1 million, with IMAX screenings alone chipping in around $22 million, roughly 15 percent of the international haul. Barely out and already spawning an AI remake, the film has quickly become one of the biggest talking points of the year.

Alongside Odysseus' long road home to Ithaca, the film revisits the Trojan War and the legendary wooden horse the Greeks used to breach the walls of Troy.

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YouTubers snuck into 'The Odyssey' premiere using a literal Trojan Horse (Mike Coppola/Staff/Getty)

Nolan takes viewers right inside it for an extended, gritty sequence that lays bare the cramped, grim conditions of the men hiding within. It is a scene without real precedent. Max Nelson, an associate professor of Greek and Roman studies at Canada's University of Windsor, said he could not recall anything like it.

“The harsh conditions for the Greeks waiting for days inside the Trojan horse have not been shown on screen before,” Nelson said.

One group of fans, though, decided to see the film screening in the most fitting way imaginable.

YouTube group FullSquad built their own homemade Trojan Horse and attempted to use it to smuggle members of the group into an AMC screening.

"We only have one ticket to see The Odyssey," they introduced the video. "But we're gonna sneak them in using this Trojan Horse."

Two members then climbed inside the prop, while a third wheeled it through the streets towards the cinema.

As they moved through the streets, the group drew attention from passers-by and even cheekily revealed the hidden people inside the horse along the way.

Once they arrived at the cinema, the lone ticket was scanned and, incredibly, the group then managed to roll the horse past two separate sets of staff.

For a short moment, it looked as though the plan might actually work. The YouTubers edged closer to the screen and quietly celebrated as the hidden members stayed tucked inside.

However, the disguise did not last long. As the horse rounded a corner, it toppled over, exposing the two people hidden inside and bringing the stunt to an abrupt end.

A security guard turns up to deliver the bad news: “You guys can’t bring this in, unfortunately.” Another worker arrives at the wreckage to check whether they actually have tickets, before admitting: “I respect this.”