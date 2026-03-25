Most of us just want to get through the airport as quickly and painlessly as possible.

Learning how to breeze past long security lines and what to expect when border officials want to check your phone can help keep any delays to a minimum.

Meanwhile, some airlines have flagged the common habits passengers should ditch, and seasoned fliers are full of advice on everything from what not to wear on a plane to how to keep your documents in order.

Now, travel experts and frequent fliers are advising against putting your phone or other valuable gadgets straight into a TSA bin.

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There are a few ways you can avoid disaster at airport security (Digital Vision./Getty)

Thanks to modern technology, our phones are basically our travel documents, holding everything from our boarding pass to our flight details and itineraries. That being said, if you lose your phone at security, you could find yourself in a bit of a pickle.

Speaking to Travel + Leisure, travel expert Alyssa Nelson admitted she had her phone stolen as she passed through airport security back in 2010. Fortunately, she 'spotted it in a bit tucked to the side' and immediately demanded it back.

At the time, smartphones were still relatively new, and her higher-end handset had apparently made it a target.

However, travel advisor Veronika Romane wasn't so lucky and had her expensive camera stolen while going through security last year. Although she immediately flagged it to airport staff, Romane was told there was no CCTV coverage in that area and was unable to recover her camera.

“It was a painful loss, mainly because of the memories captured on it,” she explained to the publication.

Similarly, travel writer, Eileen Cotter Wright, told Travel + Leisure that, while rushing to catch her flight, she forgot her laptop at security.

Spreading your valuables across several TSA bins can reduce the chances of theft (EvgeniyShkolenko/Getty)

Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to avoid the same kind of disaster.

According to the travel experts, travellers should keep their devices in a zipped case or bag rather than leaving them loose in the bin.

Moreover, travellers should spread their items across multiple bins and save their most valuable items until last, Romane suggested.

She added: "Doing this ensures that there's as little time as possible for my most valuable things to stay unattended."

And if you want an extra layer of security, tracking devices like Apple AirTags or features like Find My can help you keep track of your belongings.

On a reassuring note, a Transportation Security Administration representative (via Travel + Leisure) reported that small electronics like cell phones are 'allowed to remain in your carry-on bag during screening.'