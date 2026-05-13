First ever Twitch streamer to deliver TED talk receives standing ovation in emotional moment

TED Talks have hosted a plethora of scientists, world leaders, philosophers and entrepreneurs, sharing their insights and perspectives with the world.

But on 14 April, the Vancouver stage welcomed someone from an entirely different world for the very first time.

Twitch streamer Maya Higa took to the TED stage to share a story that began with video game streams before leading into her personal mission of 'building the next generation of conservationists' with the internet.

Her journey started as a variety streamer before she founded Alveus Animal Sanctuary, a virtual education centre that live streams its animal ambassadors 24/7, supports conservation breeding programmes for endangered species and 'pushes public engagement in conservation.'

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Maya Higa was the first Twitch streamer to host a TED Talk (Gabe Ginsberg/Contributor/Getty)

For Higa, the internet has given her something a classroom never could, the ability to reach millions of people across the world simultaneously.

“Instead of reaching 20 kids at a time in a classroom, I was reaching thousands of people at a time, all over the world. I wanted to do this for the rest of my life,” she said.

Since 2019, Maya's streams have raised over $7.5 million for animal conservation efforts worldwide. In 2025 alone, her broadcasts reached more than 250 million viewers.

She described Alveus as one of the most accessible zoo models there is, open to anyone with an internet connection, from anywhere on Earth, at any time of day. Its official website states: "Viewers can also follow along with our ambassadors and their daily lives at the sanctuary, fostering a deeper connection between our audience, the ambassadors, and the species they represent, while learning about the conservation stories for each of them."

After her TED Talk, Higa received an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience, with a heartfelt 'Thank you' as applause filled the room.





She also opened up about the speech in a subsequent live stream, reflecting on how years of streaming had quietly shaped her into a confident public speaker.

"Speaking at TED was the most impactful experience of my life," Higa shared on X after her TED Talk. "It was such an honor to share a stage and community with so many brilliant and thoughtful people. I can’t wait for you guys to see it."

Viewers have been congratulating Higa in the comments section of the TED Talk video on YouTube.

"Congratulations, Maya! We're so inspired by all the work you do," one user wrote.

Another commented: "Absolute goat of streaming. Twitch should be shouting her name from the rooftops, she is an example of what streaming could be."

A third viewer added: "That standing ovation was so deserved! Maya is so amazing; she has really opened a world to me as an average at-home viewer."