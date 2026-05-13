Another cruise ship has people panicked, with the UK-operated Ambition being forced to remain in a French port with some 1,700 passengers and crew on board.

This comes just days after the MV Hondius grabbed international headlines following an apparent outbreak of the potentially deadly Andes strain of hantavirus.

Although the World Health Organization and the US Department of Health and Human Services have downplayed the idea of hantavirus becoming the next COVID-19, that hasn't seemed to dissuade some members of the general public from going into panic mode after three deaths and nine confirmed cases of hantavirus were connected to the MV Hondius.

It’s a thankfully different story on the Ambition. According to the BBC, at least 49 people have fallen ill with gastrointestinal sickness, although we're told there's no reason to connect it to the MV Hondius' hantavirus outbreak.

What is happening aboard the Ambition?

Passengers are currently stuck on the Ambition (CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / Contributor / Getty)

Advert

Setting sail from Belfast on May 8, the Ambition then docked in Liverpool on May 9. In a statement from Ambassador Cruise Line, it claimed that there was an increase in reports of sickness when passengers boarded in Liverpool. The operator explained how "a number of guests and crew onboard Ambition have displayed or are displaying symptoms consistent with gastrointestinal illness."

With cases rising, Ambition moored in Bordeaux on May 12, carrying 1,187 passengers and 514 crew. Local health authorities in the Bordeaux region have confirmed that three passengers have been confined to their cabins, while the rest are forced to remain on board.

Ambassador told the BBC that although a 92-year-old man had passed away on May 10, he didn't report any symptoms related to gastrointestinal sickness, and the cause of death is yet to be established.

The operator added: "We are providing every support to the deceased's friends and family and extend our most sincere condolences to them at this difficult time."

Typically, cases of gastrointestinal illness are caused by food poisoning or norovirus, which are easily spread in the close quarters of a cruise ship.

Explaining the situation on the Ambition, David Munster told the outlet how things escalated after departing Liverpool, and passengers were informed that others had 'become ill'. Munster explained: "At this stage we don't know if we will be kept on the ship and just have to sit here until this is dealt with, or whether we'll be allowed to get off and see Bordeaux, which is obviously what we'd love to do."

Despite those who are sick being isolated, others have been free to use facilities that are open. He also says that while he hasn't personally seen anyone being physically ill, he's seen the "clean-up of people being sick."

Munster went on to praise the staff as 'very hardworking'.

Are passengers allowed to leave the Ambition?

For the time being, enhanced sanitation and prevention protocols have been implemented "in line with established public health procedures following the initial reports of illness." Guests have been briefed on hand hygiene and reporting symptoms to medical teams, while there's been an increased presence of cleaning and disinfection of public areas.

In January 2026, the Holland America Line Rotterdam was struck by a norovirus outbreak that trapped 3,000 passengers and crew in a similar situation.

With Ambition suspected to also be afflicted by norovirus, a regional medical team was dispatched to assess things on board, and samples were sent to Bordeaux University Hospital for testing.

As it stands, passenger disembarkations have been suspended "as a precautionary measure due to the contagiousness of gastroenteritis-type illnesses."

This could be lifted once results are processed, but Ambassador concluded: "The health, safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew remains our highest priority, and we are sincerely grateful for the patience, understanding and cooperation shown while these precautionary measures remain in place."