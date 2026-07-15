Officials respond after people point out awkward detail in logo for 'Donald Trump International Airport'

Donald Trump has become the first president to get an airport named after him while still in office. And while the celebratory new logo was meant to be the crowning touch, it has people leaning in to their screens instead, because the closer you look at the gold eagle, the more it seems to fall apart.

The newly named 'President Donald J. Trump International Airport' has replaced the Palm Beach International Airport in South Florida, following a bill that Florida governor and Trump ally Ron DeSantis put his signature to in March.

Eric Trump gave the public its first look at the badge in May, displaying the Great Seal of the United States.

Trump has become the first president to get an airport named after him while still in office (SAUL LOEB/Contributor/Getty)

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However, after eagle-eyed Reddit users analysed the image, it wasn't long before it became clear what was wrong with the new logo.

No two of the eagle's talons match, the legs beneath them sit at different lengths, and where each foot should be there is instead a soft heap of blobs that don't agree with one another. Line the two halves up, and they seem asymmetrical, right down to the wings, which carry a different feather count on each side.

The pair of olive branches is also unusual, with one bushier than the other. Not to mention that their presence is a blunder in itself, as the bird is meant to hold a clutch of arrows on one side rather than greenery.

To top it all off, the shield only has 11 stripes, which is two short of the 13 the Great Seal has always carried.

In a now-deleted post of the logo, Reddit users clocked the tell-tale signs of AI slop.

(CHANDAN KHANNA / Contributor / Getty)

“All the resources in the world and the logo for Trump Airport is AI generated,” the headline read, as shared by Futurism.

"That seal is packed with symbolism. No excuse for getting it wrong," one user claimed.

Another called it 'absolute garbage' while someone else replied: "I think that AI slop is the perfect symbol for this guy, there is nothing to change."

And it doesn't bode well that the source of the design isn't verified by officials.

Speaking to Futurism, a representative for the Palm Beach County Department of Airports said: “The logo was provided to the airport. We do not have information regarding its production.”

Should the badge prove to be artificially made, the very same accusation would trail Trump's $499 gold T1 phone, whose marketing leaned on an AI-generated US flag that miscounted its own stripes.