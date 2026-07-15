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Officials respond after people point out awkward detail in logo for 'Donald Trump International Airport'
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Officials respond after people point out awkward detail in logo for 'Donald Trump International Airport'

The airport’s new logo was mocked online

Rebekah Jordan

Rebekah Jordan

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