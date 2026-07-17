Tesla have finally caved into the demands of fans by releasing its very first bike, yet the finished product isn't exactly what many might have expected when envisioning Elon Musk's take on the two-wheeler.

The good news is that it only costs $225, making it one of the cheapest things you can buy from Tesla and is on the lower end money-wise for an electric bicycle — yet the downside is that it's only available in a size suited for kids.

Aptly named the Tesla Balance Bike for Kids, this particular item is perfect for tech-loving parents who want to give their children the most futuristic looking bicycle to learn on, as it very much fits in with the pre-existing aesthetic approach that Elon Musk has pushed — even if that won't suit everyone's tastes.

As per The Verge, the bike's product listing outlines how it "features a lightweight magnesium frame, adjustable seat, and futuristic design." It's also finished with a Tesla woodmark on the side of the frame, alongside the car company's iconic 'T' logo at the front.

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Tesla's new balance bike for kids features the same design ethos that runs throughout the company (Tesla)

While there are five height levels allowing a wide variety of growing children to use the bike, it is firmly designed with kids in mind so almost every Tesla owner will find this a little too small to ride around themselves.

It might not have been what Tesla fans were anticipating when hearing about a new electric bike from the company, yet it's seemingly proven to be a popular release, selling out completely before its official launch next month.

The product page does appear to suggest that it's not a limited launch, however, with the option to be alerted when the bike comes back in stock again, leaving people with hope that they can get their hands on one in the future.

The bike almost immediately sold out, despite only being suitable for children aged 2-5 years old (Tesla)

Whether the success of this unexpected vehicle prompts Tesla into actually designing and releasing an electric bike for adults remains to be seen, but unfortunately the demand is still there for a product that's yet to come to fruition.

The reaction on social media from wider audiences hasn't been all positive though, with many focusing on the bike's tech-focused aesthetics, contrasting the traditionally bright and colorful design of products aimed towards children.

"That is likely the ugliest bike that a human has ever designed," wrote one user on X, while others have joked that Tesla will do just about anything but deliver projects like the Roadster which have been in the pipeline for far longer than expected.