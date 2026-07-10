Donald Trump’s Freedom Fuel stations have left the public scratching their heads after they were announced to supposedly drive down the cost of fuel.
The war with Iran has led to an increase on fuel, household bills and gas. In April 2026, it was reported how Americans were facing astronomical gas prices, as California peaked at $5.891 per gallon.
With Donald Trump rolling out his first phase of Freedom Fuel stations, Americans should be able to save more.
The official White House X account shared a Freedom Fuel promo video, boasting about how the 47th President of the United States is "lowering the price at the pump."
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The official Freedom Fuels site lists 25 stations, with five in New Jersey and the other 20 in Philadelphia.
Although $3.47 is a marked improvement over the average April gas price of between $4.09 and $4.24 per gallon in Philadelphia, MeidasTouch News reports that internet sleuths have used Google Maps data to unearth its reported effectiveness.
Furthermore, though Freedom Fuel launched advertising gasoline at $3.47 a gallon, but pump prices checked at several locations ranged from $3.57 to $3.89 a gallon
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
FREEDOM FUEL HAS ARRIVED. ⛽️🇺🇸— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 7, 2026
The FIRST Freedom Fuel Network gas station has LANDED in Philadelphia, lowering the price at the pump to $3.47 for our 47th President.
President Trump is leading the charge to lower gas prices this summer - putting more money in your pocket. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lcrCuioQv5
The pricing across the fuel sites varies and does not always appear to be $3.47. According to data on GasBuddy, a website that displays a price heating map for prices across the country based on user submissions, the pricing at the following sites as of July 8 is:
As of July 9:
Administration officials told USA TODAY on July 8 that the federal government has no role in the Freedom Fuel Network and is not providing funding for the stations. The White House also told the publication that “no other entity or person” is subsidising the cost of gasoline.
Officials have not disclosed how long the stations are expected to remain in operation or where more stations in the network will appear next.