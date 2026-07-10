Donald Trump’s Freedom Fuel stations have left the public scratching their heads after they were announced to supposedly drive down the cost of fuel.

The war with Iran has led to an increase on fuel, household bills and gas. In April 2026, it was reported how Americans were facing astronomical gas prices, as California peaked at $5.891 per gallon.

With Donald Trump rolling out his first phase of Freedom Fuel stations, Americans should be able to save more.

The official White House X account shared a Freedom Fuel promo video, boasting about how the 47th President of the United States is "lowering the price at the pump."

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The official Freedom Fuels site lists 25 stations, with five in New Jersey and the other 20 in Philadelphia.

Freedom Fuel follows President Trump's promise to bring down fuel prices (X / The White House)

Although $3.47 is a marked improvement over the average April gas price of between $4.09 and $4.24 per gallon in Philadelphia, MeidasTouch News reports that internet sleuths have used Google Maps data to unearth its reported effectiveness.

Furthermore, though Freedom Fuel launched advertising gasoline at $3.47 a gallon, but pump prices checked at several locations ranged from $3.57 to $3.89 a gallon

Where are the Freedom Fuel locations

Pennsylvania

6800 E Baltimore Ave, Lansdowne, 19050

6601 Market St, Millbourne, 19082

2200 Island Ave, Philadelphia, 19142

6243 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

400 Baltimore Pike, Springfield

4612 Edgmont Ave, Brookhaven

3919 Edgmont Ave, Brookhaven

3201 Ridge Pike, Eagleville

1400 Dreshertown Rd, Dresher

1453 S Hanover St, Pottstown

10960 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia

3101 N Broad St, Philadelphia

17 Street Rd, Southampton

299 E Street Rd, Warminster Township

4043 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

610 Conchester Hwy, Boothwyn

3811 Hartzdale Dr, Camp Hill

1360 Street Rd, Bensalem

905 Bristol Pike, Bristol

100 Byberry Rd, Philadelphia

New Jersey

6801 Tilton Rd, Egg Harbor Township

6501 Delilah Rd, Egg Harbor Township

160 NJ-73, Marlton

1520 County Rd 539, Little Egg Harbor Township

898 NJ-73, West Berlin

FREEDOM FUEL HAS ARRIVED. ⛽️🇺🇸



The FIRST Freedom Fuel Network gas station has LANDED in Philadelphia, lowering the price at the pump to $3.47 for our 47th President.



President Trump is leading the charge to lower gas prices this summer - putting more money in your pocket. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lcrCuioQv5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 7, 2026

The pricing across the fuel sites varies and does not always appear to be $3.47. According to data on GasBuddy, a website that displays a price heating map for prices across the country based on user submissions, the pricing at the following sites as of July 8 is:

2200 Island Ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - $3.57

As of July 9:

400 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, Pennsylvania - $3.57

6243 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - $3.57

6800 E. Baltimore Ave, Lansdowne, Pennsylvania - $3.57

6801 Tilton Rd., Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey - $3.89

6501 Delilah Rd., Egg Harbor Township New Jersey - $3.57

Administration officials told USA TODAY on July 8 that the federal government has no role in the Freedom Fuel Network and is not providing funding for the stations. The White House also told the publication that “no other entity or person” is subsidising the cost of gasoline.

Officials have not disclosed how long the stations are expected to remain in operation or where more stations in the network will appear next.