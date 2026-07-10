There's chaos in California, as over 11,000 drivers are being forced to retake a written exam due to 'irregularities' at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Where are Patty and Selma when you need them?

A major scandal is now in danger of taking the wheels off California's DMV and the world of car news, with letters issued to thousands of motorists and giving them just 30 days to retake the exam or face losing their licenses.

A spokesperson for the DMV reiterated that the agency had "identified anomalies in the results of certain knowledge tests," leading to 11,000 letters being sent out.

The irregularities were spotted by the DMV's regular internal monitoring process, although it's unclear what they are and whether there was evidence of suspected cheating or internal technical problems with technology.

Why do California residents have to retake their written driver's exam?

11,00 drivers have been issued letters telling them to retake exams (halbergman / Getty)

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The DMV spokesperson defended the decision and added: "Ensuring the integrity of our testing process is essential. Knowledge tests play a critical role in confirming that drivers understand the rules of the road before they are licensed to drive in California.”

Sacramento resident David Specht, who got one of the letters last month, telling The Los Angeles Times: "It’s a major headache for people who maybe don’t have reliable transportation.

“A single parent raising a kid, they have to take time off work, they have to get child care. It just seems like if that’s our system, it isn’t really working for us.”

Specht explained how the letter mentions "non-compliance with the drivers testing criteria required by the California Vehicle Code," meaning his license was issued in error.

Concerned that he was an anomaly, Specht did his research as was surprised to find he was part of a much larger pool: "Then I thought more and more about it, and I Googled some of the language from the letter, and I stumbled upon a number of Reddit posts, and social media posts in general, where there were quite a few people questioning it, saying, 'I did not cheat, I don’t know why I got this'."

When phoning the DMV directly to ask what was going on, Specht says the representative maintained they didn't have any more information.

The issue doesn't appear to be isolated to one specific area, with a Reddit thread including reports from residents in San Francisco, Sacramento, and Santa Monica.

Although purely speculative, Specht has his own theory about what triggered the mass problem, musing: "Maybe they’re using some new AI to flag questionable exam results and maybe the AI is not working as intended. It’s just causing an inconvenience for these 11,000 people."

DMV called out of drivers having to retake their tests

Those affected claim they're having issues rebooking their tests (Chris Allan / Getty)

The LA Times notes that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office recently announced that California had entered a new partnership with Anthropic to expand the use of Claude inside government agencies. That same announcement clarified that the DMV was already using Claude to supposedly improve customer service and bring down wait times.

Again, the DMV hasn't confirmed or denied whether the irregularities are linked to its use of AI.

Either way, the clock is ticking, as those affected have just 30 days to scan a QR link in their letters and book an available appointment to reschedule their written exam.

Drivers have to bring a copy of the letter and their instruction permit, as well as a temporary driver’s license or driver’s license card.

Those who don't retake the test within the 30-day time limit will have their license revoked.

This is already causing problems, as San Francisco resident Sam Burgin said he was unable to get an appointment at his local office. Instead, he was forced to book one at the San Mateo location. Even then, he didn't want to drive because he feared he might fail the test: "I had to spend $100 on an Uber just to do a stupid test...I just kind of rolled my eyes. It’s like, oh, just like another parking ticket, another fee, another state government mess-up; it’s all of the time here."

For now, we'll have to wait and see whether the DMV has any further information.