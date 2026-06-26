A mum and daughter’s sunset horse ride took a seriously unsettling turn after they followed a strange noise on one of America’s most mysterious mountains.

Mount Shasta, in northern California, already has a reputation for attracting strange stories — from UFO sightings to long-running legends about hidden cities beneath the volcano, as pointed out by the Daily Mail.

However, this time, the mystery was not just something being passed around online by conspiracy theorists.

California native Karrie Ann Snure and her daughter Jordan were riding near Highway 97 in Weed, California, at the base of Mount Shasta, when they began hearing an eerie sound coming from the darkening landscape.

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At first, it appeared to be coming from somewhere up the hill, but the more they investigated, the stranger it got. Hidden across the mountainside were what appeared to be dozens, and potentially hundreds, of small solar-powered speakers planted in the ground.

Snure estimated more than 100 devices were scattered across the hillside (Karrie Ann Living Shasta/Facebook)

In the video she posted on her Facebook, Snure: “This is straight apocalyptic…Somebody is summoning something here. What is happening?”

The footage shows the pair coming across clusters of black, circular devices scattered through the brush, with Snure suggesting they were solar-powered and appeared to be playing audio that became distorted when heard together.

In a follow-up video on her Facebook page, she told viewers: “Jordan and I went on a ride, and we just came across this noise that we heard. We're going up this hill and it's…you can hear it in the background. I'm going to show you. It's a little freaking creepy. Hold on.”

She then points out more devices in the distance, saying: “It's creepy. There's a mountain…And look… it, there is another hundred of them out there. But it's like this…Lemurian beacon system. I have no idea.”

In the caption for the second social media video, she wrote: “It was 100+ maybe even 200 solar-powered speakers, I assume preprogrammed speakers scattered around.”

According to Snure, the devices appeared to be playing the same thing, but not in sync.

She added: “I think it sounds like white noise because they’re all playing the same thing, but when combined together and not properly synced, it just sounds like static.”

Even stranger, she claimed the devices that were spaced apart sounded more like a person speaking.

The devices were later linked to private land near government areas (Karrie Ann Living Shasta/Facebook)

She said: “The ones that were placed by themselves, you could make out a human voice coming out of them repeating a mantra.”

That detail only added to the Mount Shasta weirdness, with Snure joking in the video that it seemed like a ‘Lemurian beacon system’.

The reference links back to one of the mountain’s most famous legends, which claims Mount Shasta hides Telos, an underground city inhabited by descendants of the mythical lost civilisation of Lemuria.

Snure later said she returned to the area and checked mapping software, which appeared to show the devices were on private property near California Government Lands.

She said: “I still have absolutely no idea who put them there or why… but at least now we know the mountain wasn’t trying to summon us.”

At the time of reporting, there has been no official explanation for the bizarre audio setup.