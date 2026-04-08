CIA reportedly deployed top secret 'Ghost Murmur' to locate US pilot hidden in Iranian mountain

The CIA has reportedly deployed a top secret tool that uses AI to locate US soldiers.

Known as ‘Ghost Murmur’, the secret technology is being used for the first time ever in the search of a second American airman who was shot down in Iran, according to a report by the New York Post.

So, how does it work? The tech reportedly makes use of long-range quantum magnetometry in order to locate the electromagnetic fingerprint of a heartbeat.

The method proved to be successful after a man was rescued following his fighter jet being shot down in the southern part of Iran.

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Speaking to the New York Post, one source explained how the device works, saying: “It’s like hearing a voice in a stadium, except the stadium is a thousand square miles of desert. In the right conditions, if your heart is beating, we will find you.”

The source went on to say: “Normally this signal is so weak that it can only be measured in a hospital setting with sensors pressed nearly against the chest.

“But advances in a field known as quantum magnetometry - specifically sensors built around microscopic defects in synthetic diamonds - have apparently made it possible to detect these signals at dramatically greater distances.

“The capability is not omniscient. It works best in remote, low-clutter environments and requires significant processing time.”

This news comes after President Donald Trump issued a public statement to his own social media platform Truth Social where he threatened Iran with serious action if his demands were not met.

In the post, Trump wrote: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?

The CIA deployed a top secret tool in order to locate a US pilot (MarioGuti/Getty Images)

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

Weeks prior, the president authorized the bombing of Iran to begin, with both Trump and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting that they hoped to destroy any of Iran’s nuclear weaponry.

Trump previously claimed that he aims to ensure that Iran ‘cannot continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders’.

The president also stated that the US had assumed ‘major combat operations’ against Iran.

Today (April 8), Trump announced there will be a two-week ceasefire.