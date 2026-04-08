Two-thirds of men have experienced 'pruritus ani' as experts reveal what causes it and how to treat it.

It's one of those health issues that most people would rather suffer in silence than talk about. But experts are urging men to take it more seriously, because it's far more common than most people realise.

A condition known medically as pruritus ani affects the majority of the male population, and there's a good chance you've experienced it without ever knowing what it was called.

What is pruritus ani?

Pruritus ani is the medical term for 'continual itching or irritation' around the anus, the NHS describes. Symptoms vary from person to person, with some experiencing mild discomfort and others dealing with soreness and visibly irritated skin.

The urge to scratch your bottom is the most common symptom, but the NHS advises doing so. This is because scratching can damage the delicate skin in that area and open the door to infection.

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Around 61% of UK men have experienced pruritus ani at some point (Aufa Fahmi/Getty)

How common is pruritus ani?

The condition affects up to 1 in 20 people, but it occurs more often in men than in women, with the most common age group being 40 to 60.

A new study by Anusol revealed that around 61 percent of UK men have experienced pruritus ani at some point in their lives.

Despite that, only 12 percent had ever heard the term, and a whopping 43 percent had no idea what it meant. And only 34 percent of those who had suffered symptoms knew what they were dealing with at the time.

What causes pruritus ani?

According to the NHS, around 90 percent of pruritus ani cases are caused by minor leakage from the bottom, where small amounts of stool or mucus come into contact with the sensitive skin around the area, causing irritation over time.

Poor hygiene around the anus can contribute to the problem, but so can the opposite. In fact, cleaning the area too frequently or too aggressively can strip the skin and cause its own irritation.

Other common causes include skin conditions such as dermatitis or psoriasis, haemorrhoids or piles, anal fissures, allergies to toilet paper, perfumes, or certain skincare products, and colorectal cancer, accompanied by changes in bowel habits or rectal bleeding.

Certain skin conditions or allergies to some types of toilet rolls cause cause pruritus ani (Anastassiya Bezhekeneva/Getty)

Can you prevent pruritus ani?

The good news is that there are simple ways to avoid getting the condition. Wearing loose, breathable cotton underwear rather than tight-fitting synthetic fabrics makes a notable difference. If you also know which foods tend to trigger the issue, cutting them out is worth a try.

Maintaining good but not excessive hygiene is key, as experts warn that over-washing can actually aggravate the skin further rather than helping it.

If symptoms persist, the NHS recommends seeing your GP to identify and treat any underlying causes.

Treatment for pruritus ani

Depending on the cause, treatment options can include soothing creams or ointments, a short course of steroid cream, antihistamines or haemorrhoid creams.

In the meantime, the NHS advises keeping the area as clean as possible using moist toilet paper or alcohol-free wet wipes after going to the toilet, wearing loose cotton underwear changed daily, eating more fibre to soften stools and staying well hydrated.

Always consult your doctor with any health concerns.