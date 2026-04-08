It has long been thought that the male 'g-spot' is held within the anus, yet a groundbreaking new study has revealed it to potentially be in a different location — albeit it comes with a rather significant catch.

Sexual pleasure can be obtained through a number of different ways, yet it's generally considered that stimulating the 'g-spot' is the best route for heightened enjoyment.

For males this has been understood to be the 'p-spot' or the prostate gland, which is located around two to three inches inside of the rectum and holds thousands of nerve endings, leading to a potentially intense orgasm.

As reported by New Scientist, however, this could be topped by a newly discovered g-spot found in a completely different location, although it's one that could already be damaged for an alarming number of American males.

What is the new male g-spot?

Research conducted by scientists at the University of Santiago de Compostela in Spain has revealed that the frenular delta – an area that has been broadly unconsidered in anatomical analysis of the penis – actually holds the secret to orgasmic pleasure.

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The male g-spot could actually be located in the frenular delta, a triangular zone where the head meets the shaft (Getty Stock)

If you're unaware, the frenular delta is a triangular-shaped zone on the underside of the penis where the shaft meets the head, and research has revealed that it holds the highest density of nerve endings leading to sexual stimulation within the male body, despite holding an overall lower count.

"Although this may seem self-evident to anyone attuned to the sensations of their penis during sexual activity, our work scientifically validates the existence of a ventral penile anatomical region that serves as the center of sexual sensation," the study details when discussing the merits of the frenular delta.

What's alarming for a significant percentage of Americans though is that this zone is frequently damaged by the process of circumcision, which roughly 80 per cent of males in the United States have been subject to as per a new study published in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases journal.

Some studies have produced conflicting results when analysing the sexual stimulation of the frenular delta among circumcised and uncircumcised individuals, yet part of the issue appears to lie in a lack of education surrounding the zone, with some surgeons claiming that circumcisions should only be carried out in situations where it is medically necessary.

Can you regrow your foreskin?

This new scientific discovery linking the frenular delta to a prospective male g-spot has led some circumcised individuals to wonder whether it's possible to 'regrow' their lost foreskin, and one medical organization might just have the answer.

Many wonder following this new discovery whether its possible to 'regrow' their foreskin following a circumcision (Getty Stock)

Located in Rome, Foregen claims to be the "world's first and only organization using regenerative medicine to regrow the foreskin for circumcised men," adding on X that they're "working on a solution" following the recent study.

This is especially promising as most circumcisions occur when the individual is either a baby or a child, giving them little or no say in a process that will affect them for the rest of their lives.

It's unclear whether Foregen's research will actually be successful when it reaches the human trial stage, although the company does claim to have achieved promising results when testing animal foreskin tissue alongside human foreskin tissue on animals.