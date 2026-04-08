Foreskin regeneration organization issue PSA after scientists uncover location of the male 'g-spot'

While there are plenty of jokes about men being unable to find the female G-spot, it sounds like everyone is having just as much trouble finding the peak erogenous zone for males. Even though the ultimate 'point' of sex is supposed to be to further the human race, we're among dolphins, bonobos, and a handful of primates as the only mammals that also do it for fun. If you're going to give it a go, you might as well make it pleasurable.

Although it was previously thought that the male G-spot was in the prostate, the most detailed neuroanatomical study of the penis yet suggests we all need to work on our orienteering. Sadly, Google Maps can't point you in the right direction with this one.

As reported by New Scientist, the male G-spot is actually located in the previously overlooked frenular delta. The site notes that this triangular zone is on the underside of the penis where the head meets the shaft.

The study was led by Alfonso Cepeda-Emiliani at Spain's University of Santiago de Compostela in Spain, with the authors writing: "Although this may seem self-evident to anyone attuned to the sensations of their penis during sexual activity, our work scientifically validates the existence of a ventral penile anatomical region that serves as a centre of sexual sensation."

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As New Scientist notes that the frenular delta "may be damaged by circumcision," this has led to a foreskin regeneration company known as Foregen speaking out. Issuing a PSA, Foregen has used Cepeda-Emiliani and co.'s research to champion its own cause.

Foregen claims a billion men have been 'robbed' (Foregen)

Posting on X, Foregen wrote: "For anyone seeing this and realizing what circumcision has taken from them: your feelings are valid, and we're working on a solution."

Promising to help those who feel like they're missing out on the pleasures of the frenular delta, the company concluded: "Foregen is developing a regenerative medicine procedure to restore the foreskin in form, function, and sensation."

On its site, Foregen refers to four main pillars of psychological well-being, getting a natural look, genital integrity, and sexual sensitivity. With an aim to "regenerate the foreskin via tissue engineering techniques, and thereby restore its biological functions and benefits," Foregen has apparently completed a preliminary phase, as well as two further research stages, and work is ongoing on the third.

In the New Scientist article, Kesley Pedler at Port Macquarie Base Hospital in Australia claims the frenular delta and its specialist nerve endings didn't come up in her surgical training: "The frenular delta is not mentioned in the most well-regarded urological surgical anatomy textbooks, even in the most up-to-date editions."





Although she only performs circumcisions when medically necessary, Pedler reiterated: "Now we know about this area of nerves, it’s even more important to only do these operations when they’re absolutely indicated."

Foregen says that there are over a billion men in the world who are circumcized, with recent studies apparently suggesting a 'significant' number of men would like their foreskin back. Then again, the replies to the post remind us that there are numerous reasons someone might have undergone the surgery.

There was further backlash to Foregen's work, as one critic wrote: "The only reason why you're in business is because people actually do get circumcized. Stop this narrative of making people feel insecure about their penis when it don't matter just another scam invention."

Another complained: "Not worth it. What if I have to get it removed again due to some medical condition. No way I will go through that pain again😭."

Others saw the lighter side as a third joked: "We’re gonna get pills to regrow d*ckskin before GTA6."

Someone else concluded: "If I live long enough they'll be able to regrow my hair and foreskin."