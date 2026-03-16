We're told to be more vigilant than ever about how we look after our bodies, and while we all know the dangers of smoking and can't believe it was once marketed as 'healthy' decades ago, it turns out that an unexpected sex act could be even more deadly when it comes to contracting throat cancer.

With cancer being the second-leading cause of death in the USA, we're told to look out for key warning signs and try to limit potential triggers. Whether that be from smoking, alcohol, or even carcinogenic foods like lunch meats, cancer contributors are everywhere.

You might not think that a bit of 'how's your father' could cause throat cancer, but like we previously reported on the man who contracted it via oral sex, there's been a spike in oropharyngeal cancer diagnoses.

In 2023, cases of oropharyngeal cancer in the USA and UK were more common than cervical cancer, with the human papillomavirus (HPV) being the leading cause. It's now said that oral sex is the main cause of throat cancer, overtaking smoking.

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The general public is being warned about the link between oral sex and throat cancer ( South_agency / Getty)

As we continue to search for a so-called cure for cancer, it remains a deadly killer.

Even though smoking remains the leading cause in countries like India, a boom in HPV cases in the USA and UK has led to scientists issuing PSAs. Although most HPV infections clear up naturally, strains such as HPV-16 and HPV-18 are known to linger in the body and ultimately lead to cancer.

The Oral Cancer Foundation reiterates that HPV-related cancers are harder to track than tobacco-related ones because the symptoms aren't as obvious. There are oral cancer screening tests out there, although it's said that none can detect HPV positive oral and oropharyngeal cancers early.

Oral HPV infection tests are available and can prove positive in up to 26 million Americans every day, although there's no indicator that it will develop into oropharyngeal cancer. Around 12,000 people between the ages of 15 and 24 are apparently infected with HPV every day in the USA, and out of the nearly 200 strains of HPV, nine are known to cause cancers. Another six are suspected of causing them. Oral cancer is especially associated with HPV number 16, which can also be linked to cervical, anal, and penile cancers.

Oral cancer is known to affect the tonsils, tonsillar crypt, the base of the tongue, and a small number in the front of the mouth. Doctors and dentists can provide a physical exam, but be warned that HPV can lie dormant for years.

The CDC adds that HPV is attributed to between 60% and 70% of oropharyngeal cancers in the USA.

Men are more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancers, and they tend to be diagnosed later in life. Symptoms include an ulcer or sore that doesn't heal within two to three weeks, discolouration of the mouth's soft tissues, pain when swallowing or chewing, swollen but painless tonsils, a swelling or lump in the mouth, a persistent sore throat or hoarse voice, continuous coughing, a numb feeling in the mouth or lips, a painless lump that can be felt on the outside of the neck and has been there for two weeks, and an ear ache persisting on one side for more than a few days.

The HPV vaccine was developed to try and prevent cervical cancer, but it's also recommended for preventing the virus known for causing throat cancer. Still, the vaccine can't treat existing infections. Condoms and dental dams can reduce the risk of HPV being passed from one person to another, although experts say there needs to be more education on the risks associated with oral sex.