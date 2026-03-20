Symptoms to look out for as sexual act overtakes smoking as the leading cause of throat cancer in USA and UK

Although still considered a taboo by many, and with governments continuing to clamp down on pornography habits around the world, sex is a perfectly natural part of life – so let's not kink shame.

Still, there are fresh warnings about how one common sex act is leading to a spike in cases of a certain kind of cancer.

We know that cancer is a leading cause of death, coming only second to heart attacks in the USA. Part of this is because there are simply so many different kinds of cancer and things in our everyday lives that cause them.

With everything from luncheon meats to breakfast cereal, chewing gum to alcohol known to contribute to cancer cases, there are also fears that microplastics are massively increasing our risk of getting cancer. While you'll undoubtedly want to limit your exposure to things that could cause cancer, we imagine you wouldn’t have guessed oral sex is a potential trigger.

What is the leading cause of oropharyngeal cancer in the USA and UK?

HPV is the leading cause of throat cancer in the USA and UK (Just_Super / Getty)

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More than this, oral sex has overtaken smoking as the main cause of oropharyngeal cancer in the USA and UK.

We'd previously covered one man's story of how oral sex was blamed for causing his throat cancer, while Marvel star Michael Douglas has spoken candidly about his own 2010 diagnosis at the age of 65.

It's said that men are more susceptible to throat cancer than women, and it's also able to lie dormant for years, meaning diagnosis later in life isn't uncommon.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the key cause here, and while many HPV infections clear up naturally, the fact that there's no cure is alarming for particular strains like HPV16. This is especially worrying as HPV16 is thought to be responsible for over 50% of cervical cancers and up to 90% of HPV-linked throat cancers.

The Oral Cancer Foundation claims that HPV-related cancers are harder to track than those caused by smoking because symptoms tend to be less obvious.

Like with any sexually transmitted infection, partners are known to share HPV, so if someone tests positive, the Oral Cancer Foundation warns it's likely that their partner also has HPV

As some 26 million people are said to be living with an active oral HPV infection in the USA, it's important to educate.

Added to this, there are nearly 200 strains of HPV, with nine known to cause cancer and another six on the suspected list. In terms of oral cancer, it's closely linked to HPV16, which is also associated with cervical, anal, and penile cancers.

What are the symptoms of oropharyngeal cancer?

There are some key signs of a potential diagnosis of throat cancer (The Good Brigade / Getty)

As with any cancer, catching it early is the best-case scenario, with the foundation highlighting the symptoms that could be an indicator of oropharyngeal cancer.

Typical symptoms include anyone experiencing an ulcer or sore that doesn't heal within two to three weeks, a discoloration of the soft tissues in the mouth (red, white, or black), and a painful sensation when swallowing or pain when chewing.

Those who don't know they have oropharyngeal cancer might also have swollen but painless tonsils, a painless lump that's been on the outside of the neck for at least two weeks, and a swelling or lump in the mouth.

Both tonsils should be symmetrical in size when looking inside the mouth. Other symptoms you might not associate with throat cancer include a persistent sore throat and hoarse voice, a continuous cough, and a numb feeling in the mouth or lips. Another alarming one to look out for is an earache on one side that doesn't go away after a few days.

We need to reiterate that having one or even several of these symptoms doesn't mean you actually have throat cancer, although we'd advise seeking a doctor's opinion. With cases of HPV-linked throat cancers continuing to climb, it's important to get yourselves tested.