One recently declassified CIA document has left many furious across the internet, as it points towards a potentially major scientific discovery relating to a cure for cancer that was hidden for over 60 years.

Documents and information is classified by the CIA and various intelligence agencies for a wide variety of reasons, with not all necessarily pointing towards nefarious or unsavory activities.

However, ones that often come to people's attention following their reveal do tend to involve secrets that would be best kept under wraps, potentially even leading to further conspiracies and theories from interested parties.

Some recent reveals that have garnered particular attention involve the aftermath of President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963, alongside secret tests that could have involved the process of drugging entire populace.

As reported by the Daily Mail, one document that was declassified by the CIA back in 2014 has come under a spotlight once more, as people discovered that its contents hint towards a potential cure for cancer that was kept under wraps for decades.

Classified research from 1951 hinted towards a potential cure for cancer in its similarities to parasitic worms (Getty Stock)

The report itself was originally produced back in 1951 and wasn't made visible to the public for another six decades, but its information could have potentially proven to be vital in medical research involving cancer.

Summarizing a Soviet scientific paper, it hypothesises the similarities between cancerous tumors and parasitic worms, noting that both organisms were able to thrive under 'identical' metabolic conditions, garnering large quantities of glucose in the process.

What emerged from this potentially enlightening comparison was the possibility to treat the cancerous tumors with the same chemical compounds that would be used to eliminate parasitic worms, with a drug known as Myracyl D emerging as a possibility.

"So in 1951 the Soviets figured out that cancer tumors can be treated with the same compounds that kill parasites. Then the CIA found out. Then they kept it a secret," wrote one commenter on Reddit who was disappointedly unsurprised by the discovery.

Another added that there's "too much money from people dying of cancer for a cure," with a third chiming in to note: "Of course, the CIA classified and hid this. The healthcare system in America is not healthcare, it's sick care. There is no money in healthiness. There's only money in sickness!"