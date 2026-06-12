Key to expensive fashion items is their ability to make a statement, and few bags can match the story associated with one recently forged by scientists from 'T-Rex leather', as they used DNA from 67 million years ago to grow it.

Advertised by auction house Giquello as one of the 'most singular lots' ever offers to buyers, this bag was initially estimated to have a value between €300,000 and €500,000 before the bidding started.

As reported by the Malay Mail, however, the bag's auction wasn't quite as impressive as the initial sales pitch, as it seemingly failed to attract any buyers willing to fork out the advertized cost with bids falling 'well below' expectations.

That's not to detract from the impressive construction behind this deep dive into ancient history, however, as this remarkable piece represents a scientific breakthrough and aimed to become a 'new icon' in the fashion industry.

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A luxury bag made from 'T Rex Leather' was recently available for auction, although it went unsold (Drouot/Giquello/Enfin Levé)

The research behind the material's construction was completed by Lab-Grown Leather Limited after years of research, as they collaborated with The Organoid Company to reconstruct the protein sequences of a T Rex despite the much-feared beast being extinct for tens of millions of years.

The bag itself was then designed by avantgarde techwear label Enfin Levé, who placed an emphasis on avoiding 'unnecessary embelishment' and letting the construction speak for itself.

Reproductions of these protein sequences were introduced into specialised cellular systems, resulting in a collagen-based material that seemingly replicates the skin that you'd find on the iconic dinosaur without the necessity of animal farming.

It's boasted as both a remarkable scientific and fashion achievement while also offering a sustainable alternative to luxurious pieces that would typically involve the death of animals, and its creators have marvelled at the creation.

Is this the closest we'll get to a modern day Jurassic Park? (Murray Close/Getty Images)

"As a specialist accustomed to working daily with dinosaurs that their fossil remains, I could never have imagined one day being able, in a sense, to touch their skin," dinosaur specialist Iacopo Briano explained.

"This piece represents a striking dialogue between the prehistory we study and the possibilities opened up by contemporary science," he continued.

While the bag's main selling point is the blue leather-like skin formed from the several-million-year-old remains of the T Rex, there are also clever details throughout that point to its construction, including a DNA-shaped silver piece that connects the strap to the bag.

Addressing the impact that the bag could have, Giquello auctioneer Alexandre Giquello proclaimed: "This T Rex Leather bag marks a defining moment in my career: a one-of-a-kind piece that stands as a historic milestone, a defining moment that challenges the boundaries of creativity and luxury."

Following its unsuccessful auction there's seemingly still time for anyone to get their hands on the bag – provided they have the money requested – so if you've got a spare half a million then you too could have a piece of history to carry around.