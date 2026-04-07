Most people who are serious about the gym know the basics. A protein-rich diet, the right training plan, and maybe a protein shake or some creatine to give yourself a bit of an edge.

But others go a step further down the route of anabolic steroids. Anabolic steroids have long been used by a section of the gym-going community looking to rev up their muscle growth. With research suggesting they can increase strength by around '15 to 20 percent', it's not hard to see the appeal.

Anabolic-androgenic steroids are a synthetic form of testosterone (outh_agency/Getty)

But, according to The Infographics Show, seeing the impact these substances can have on your body might make you think otherwise.

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First, it's worth understanding that steroids aren't inherently dangerous across the board. Steroids are 'synthetically created hormones' that the body's adrenal glands produce naturally. In some cases, steroids have proved to be life-saving.

Asthma patients, for example, are prescribed a combination of steroids and bronchodilators in their inhalers.

"The anti-inflammatory effects of steroids allow the muscles to relax and the person to begin breathing normally again," the YouTube video noted. "When steroids bind to the membranes of muscle cells in the throat, they signal the cells to shrink in size through a series of biological processes."

A similar process occurs in conditions like eczema and skin rashes, where steroids diffuse into the bloodstream and signal skin cells to reduce inflammation.

However, the picture changes when it comes to anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS).

"These are the types of steroids people take to increase their metabolism and build larger muscles," the video explained. "AAS is typically a synthetic form of testosterone."

To illustrate the process, the simulation imagines downing a drink mixed with steroids after a workout.

"These steroids circulate around your body and attach to your muscle cells," the simulation described. "They signal the cells to produce more proteins to aid in the repair and strengthening of your muscles."

At the same time, the steroids trigger cell division, causing the body to generate more muscle cells entirely.

According to The Infographics Show: "These processes can create a hormone imbalance, which may cause your body to start developing characteristics that it shouldn't while also affecting your brain chemistry."

As muscle cells work harder and demand more fuel, appetite increases, pushing the body into a constant state of overdrive. Not to mention that the substance can gradually increase the appearance of 'certain male traits' like aggression.

However, the effects don't kick in immediately and, in fact, it can take weeks for the full impact to take hold, the video stated.

Perhaps most seriously, anabolic steroids can significantly raise both blood pressure and heart rate. While that might sound useful during a heavy training session, the long-term consequences can lead to increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

"Therefore, the very thing steroids are telling your body to do may also kill you," the video concluded.