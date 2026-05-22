Stephen Colbert might have just cost CBS millions with sneaky detail in his last ever show

It has been nearly 11 years since Stephen Colbert made his late night debut, yet his legendary run has finally come to an end after CBS announced the cancellation for economic reasons.

Many have speculated that his departure came as a result of pressure from President Donald Trump, as Colbert has been heavily critical of the political leader throughout his time in the White House, yet CBS have remained tight-lipped on the matter.

One thing that the outgoing host made sure of, however, was that he would definitely be going out on a bang — and people on social media have spotted a sneaky detail that could end up costing the TV network millions in fees.

Shared by Buzzfeed Editorial Director Spencer Althouse on X, you might remember a gag from last night's episode that saw Colbert's band play licensed music which can often result in a costly lawsuit if prior permission is not gained.

LOL Stephen Colbert is making his band play licensed music during his final show so CBS – who fired him – will get sued and have to pay millions



"Anyone illegally using that music is gonna have to pay through the nose--"



[band starts playing]



"Oh no! I hope this doesn't cost… pic.twitter.com/mOeZMXEZpv — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) May 22, 2026





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"LOL Stephen Colbert is making his bang play licensed music during his final show so CBS – who fired him – will get sued and have to pay millions," Althouse wrote, with Colbert himself sarcastically pointing that fact out during the broadcast.

"Anyone illegally using that music is gonna have to pay through the nose," the host quipped before his band started playing the theme from Peanuts, with Colbert then exclaiming: "Oh no! I hope this doesn't cost CBS any money!"

People in the replies to the post have speculated whether this particular use case would be considered an exception under copyright rules, with one asking whether it would fall under free use and another questioning whether its status as a cover would make it legal.

Is it not safe because a band is playing it, it’s not considered a cover? — Immortal Storm (@_ImmortalStorm) May 22, 2026





However, as pointed out by a community note attached to the tweet, CBS' ASCAP license likely allows the network to play songs that fall within the organization's library of licenses, meaning that this probably won't be the subject of a future lawsuit.

Additionally, late night talk shows – including Colbert's own – are traditionally filmed in advanced and then broadcast during the 11:35 p.m. time slot, meaning that CBS could easily edit this out if it did prove to be a legal issue.

That certainly would have been an explosive way to go out after your show is cancelled, but unfortunately for anyone hoping to see CBS lose money, this joke is little more than just that — a joke.

One joke you might not be glad to see in the near future, however, is the 'slop' that people believe is replacing Colbert now that his show is over, as many on social media have branded the late night show's replacement to be little more than scrolling your TikTok feed.