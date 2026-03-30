President Trump has revealed a surprising aspect of the White House ballroom project, hinting that there will be a secret bunker built by the military hidden underneath the new East Wing.

While it has been buried among an ocean of controversies in the year and a bit since Donald Trump regained the presidency, the destruction of the White House's East Wing in order to build a new ballroom funded by some of the country's wealthiest individuals and companies was certainly not a popular move.

Outside of the destruction of over 100 years of American political history, many see the ballroom as a vanity project made in the image of Trump himself, turning the White House into a proto-Mar-a-Lago only in Washington D.C. instead of Palm Beach.

It appears as if the ballroom has more hidden within it than most expected, however, as a recent lawsuit that put a pause on construction has revealed plans for a secret military bunker hidden underneath.

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As reported by the Independent, these were then confirmed by President Trump, who proclaimed: "The military is building a big complex under the ballroom, which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed."









He added that "the ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what's being built under the military, including from drones, including from any other thing," noting in addition that the windows would be 'bulletproof'.

Far more than the mere dancehall that it once seemed, and adding to the existing top-secret shelter that current sits under parts of the White House that have presumably not yet been demolished.

Whether the bunker, like the ballroom, won't be funded by the taxpayer is currently unclear, but the military's involvement perhaps suggests that it's not as financially independent as it might seem.

There has been plenty of speculation as to what the bunker will be used for, as some have suggested that it'll be a massive AI data center thanks to the number of tech companies that offered their own donations, alongside one even hinting that Trump could use it to avoid conceding office at the next election.









"Is Donald gonna try to bunker himself and his family under the White House ballroom and just never leave," one user asked on X, with another adding that "absolutely he will, he plans on never leaving."

Others have suggested that it will instead serve as additional protection in the event of a nuclear war — which appears to be an ever-increasing possibility according to reports from the United Nations.

"So nice to know that in the event of a nuclear war the corrupt politicians who caused the war will survive while we all die," notes a third.