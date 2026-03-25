President Donald Trump might've declared an early victory against Iran when he said the war in Iran was 'very complete' back on March 9, but weeks later, the conflict in the Middle East is rumbling on.

It all started when the USA and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury and Operation Roaring Lion on February 28, which was swiftly met with retaliation from Iran.

Donald Trump has reiterated that the USA was undertaking a massive operation to end the 'Iranian threat' of potential nuclear capabilities, with the POTUS stating his "very simple message" is that the country will 'never' have a nuclear weapon.

The latest death toll lists Iran as having lost 1,500 citizens and dealing with over 18,500 injuries, while the USA has confirmed 13 casualties and 200 injuries. Six of those deaths came early in the conflict when an Iranian drone strike hit a military base in Kuwait. Despite talks with Iran ongoing, and the country having apparently received a 15-point peace plan from the USA, the US State Department has issued a warning to its citizens.

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Not just limited to those on US soil, the US State Department has advised "Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution." Those abroad are told to follow security alerts that are issued by your nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, while we're reminded that "periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions."

It's not just U.S. embassies and consulates being attacked in the Middle East (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / Contributor / Getty)

Citizens are warned that U.S. diplomatic facilities outside the Middle East have been targeted, seemingly referring to an improvised explosive device (IED) being placed about Oslo's U.S. embassy on March 8, as well as multiple gunshots being fired at Toronto's U.S. consulate building on March 10.

The State Department goes on to add: "Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world."

This comes in the aftermath of the State Department claiming 43,000 Americans had been safely brought back from the Middle East, with 60 evacuation flights helping. Elsewhere, The Washington Post reported that a cable from Undersecretary of Management Jason Evans (signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio) has pushed all embassies and consular posts to 'immediately' look at security operations.





As for the mention of groups supportive of Iran, President Trump recently mentioned supposed 'sleeper' cells, which he blamed on Joe Biden's "stupid open border." Discussing the idea that there could be bad actors on American turf, Trump mused: "We know where most of them are. We got our eye on all of them, I think."

Still, there are fears that the State Department's warning comes in the midst of the Department of Homeland Security's ongoing shutdown over money. With resources spread worryingly thin and ICE agents even being drafted in to try and keep control of the situation at the nation's airports, the last thing we need is an argument over finances.

This was something echoed by Senator John Barrasso, who told the senate floor: "At a time when our homeland is under attack, all warning lights are flashing red — and they want to peel apart, piece by piece, the Department of Homeland Security, the comprehensive department of our government to protect the American people, because they want to stand with illegal immigrant criminals."

In terms of Americans both at home and abroad, the message is clear to keep your ears close to the ground and await further instructions.