In the latest update of the Iran conflict, President Donald Trump has issued the Middle Eastern nation with a threat of ‘death, fire and fury’.

This comes as Americans across the US could risk losing access to a major natural resource.

Trump initially announced last Monday (March 2) that he has plans to completely destroy Iran’s nuclear programme along with its missile capabilities and navy.

The president went on to reveal that he aims to ensure that Iran ‘cannot continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders’.

Advert

Trump also stated that the US has assumed ‘major combat operations’ against Iran.

Both the US and Israel continue their air strikes on Iran and fears are growing that this conflict could escalate to a full-blown world war.

However, it seems like Trump has no intention to attempt to ease the tension and has taken to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to write: “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.

“Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait.

“Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Trump has issued a threat to Iran over social media (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Americans have certainly been hit in their wallets as a result of the conflict as gas prices spike.

Many people have taken to social media themselves to share their own reactions to the US leader’s post, with one user writing on Reddit: “As I've been saying so many times in the last few weeks, if it was really that easy we would have done it already.”

Another said: “How is that going to work, is he going to annex the northern shore with American troops to prevent drone launches?”

A third person joked: “Then they're gonna build a big beautiful wall that'll block drones and anti ship missiles.”

And a fourth added: “I do not think anybody including him knows what it means.”