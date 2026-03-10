It turns out that there is an impressive amount of money which Americans around the country could save by switching up which car they drive.

This comes as gas prices soar as a result of the conflict in Iran following President Donald Trump’s announcement last Monday (March 2) that he has plans to completely destroy Iran’s nuclear programme along with its missile capabilities and navy.

Trump went on to reveal that he aims to ensure that Iran ‘cannot continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders’.

The president also stated that the US has assumed ‘major combat operations’ against the Middle Eastern nation.

Advert

You could save money by switching to an electric vehicle (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Both the US and Israel continue their air strikes on Iran and now fears are growing that this conflict could escalate to a full blown world war.

The US is seeing the effects of the conflict on their wallets as gas prices spike across the nation.

So, how can the public save money on running their cars right now?

It turns out that if you drive an electric vehicle such as a Tesla, you could be saving around $30 every time you fully recharge at the moment, compared to filling up a car with gas.

This is because, at current prices, it costs between $49 and $52 on average to fill a car in the US, according to the AAA.

Taking the midpoint, that is roughly $50.50 per tank but by comparison, charging a Tesla at home costs around $20 for a full charge, as per data from Energy Sage.

The US is seeing the effects of the Iran conflict on their wallets as gas prices spike (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

A typical gasoline car travels between 350 and 450 miles per tank, so around 400 miles on average, while a Tesla can travel between 303 and 405 miles per charge, averaging roughly 354 miles.

So while gas cars may go slightly further on a full tank, the difference in range isn’t huge - but the difference in cost is.

Doing the math, drivers charging at home are saving around $30 per full 'fill' equivalent right now.

Broken down further, petrol works out at roughly 12.6 cents per mile, compared to about 5.6 cents per mile for a Tesla charged at home.

That is a saving of roughly 7 cents per mile.

So while the exact amount will vary depending on your car and local prices, Americans driving electric vehicles are currently saving around $30 every time they power up instead of filling up.