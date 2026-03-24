Could Elon Musk really put his money where his mouth is after he made the seemingly generous offer to pay the salaries of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents during a continued government standoff?

While you might think Elon Musk's somewhat disastrous time with the Department of Government Efficiency had put him off meddling with the government forever, he's taken to X to offer his own two cents (well, actually a lot more) on the stalemate over funding the Department of Homeland Security. With the DHS overseeing the TSA, there's yet more travel disruption away from the chaos already caused by the US-Israel war with Iran.

Why aren't TSA agents being paid?

There are scenes of chaos at the country's biggest airports (Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty)

TSA agents are in charge of screen passengers and luggage at the USA's airports, but with 50,000 of them apparently going without a paycheck and many are carrying on working unpaid, it's clear the situation can't go on much longer.

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The TSA was hit with a funding lapse in the middle of February, triggered by Congress failing to reach an agreement on spending and particular complaints about money being given to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at a time its tactics continue to be scrutinised.

Although Democrats have largely pushed to fund the TSA separately from the rest of the DHS, Republicans are lobbying for a general funding package. TSA staffers have arguably been hit hardest, and with staffing shortages leading to massive queues, passengers are feeling the knock-on effect of being told to arrive hours earlier than usual for their flights.

There's been a reported call-out rate of 11.76% on March 22, while Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport had the unfortunate honor of recording the highest at an alarming 42.3% of TSA staff not reporting for duty.

In a case of following the money, Elon Musk has suggested he could intervene. Taking to X, the tech overlord wrote: "I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country."

How much would it cost for Elon Musk to pay TSA salaries?





Even though Mr. Musk is well on his way to becoming the world's first trillionaire, it would cost a not-so-small fortune to pay the salaries of the TSA's 50,000 agents. There are also other staff to take into account, with the TSA employing up to 65,000 people and boasting an annual payroll of around $8.6 billion. That might be a relative drop in the ocean for Musk's current $823.5 billion net worth, but working out at $23.6 million every day Congress remains at loggerheads, it's a jaw-dropping sum.

With this being the second stoppage in six months, it's an uncomfortably expensive argument to be having. Musk didn't reiterate how long he'd pay salaries for, although one week's salaries works out at $165 million, climbing to over $700 million after just one month.

Musk already has one unlikely supporter in the form of President Donald Trump. The POTUS and his former 'First Buddy' had a spectacular falling out in 2025, with Musk memorably slamming Trump over his inclusion in the Epstein files. Even though the president said Musk was just another of those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, they seem to be on much better terms in 2026. When asked by reporters what he thinks of Musk's TSA offer, Trump simply said: "Yeah, I’d love it. I think it’s great. Let him do that.”

Although airports are currently running food drives and accepting donations to try to offset the impact of TSA agents not being paid, Musk riding in on his white horse of dollars would offer a more widespread (albeit temporary) solution.