Trump has a surprising response to Elon Musk's offer to cover TSA agent salaries.

The world's richest man and the US President have experienced their share of conflicts over the past year, from policy and tariff disputes to explosive Epstein allegations.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had been a long-time Donald Trump supporter and even took an active role in the president's current administration.

Elon Musk was named to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) before disagreements between the pair escalated into an ongoing feud. At one point, the tech mogul slammed controversial legislation as an 'abomination,' before Trump called out his disappointment in his right-hand man.

Advert

Trump had a surprisingly response to Musk's offer (JIM WATSON/Contributor/Getty)

After some reconciliation, Trump has welcomed the billionaire’s offer to personally fund the salaries of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers amid the ongoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding crisis, which has left employees unpaid.

The DHS funding crisis began in mid-February when Congress couldn't agree on a spending bill, with disputes focused mainly on oversight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While Democrats have reportedly sought to fund the TSA separately from DHS, Republicans have blocked these efforts and demanded a complete funding package instead.

As a result, the shutdown left thousands of TSA officers working without pay for weeks, leading to staffing shortages and airport delays from Atlanta to Houston to New York. Despite increasing resignations and sick leave, many of the essential workers have continued to work.













Taking to X, Elon Musk announced his offer to cover TSA employee wages after stating that the shutdown 'negatively affects the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country.'

In response, Trump calmly replied: “Yeah, I’d love it. I think it’s great. Let him do that.”

While it's uncertain whether such an arrangement would be legally allowed, other political figures have weighed in to support the cause.

Senator John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, called Musk’s offer 'incredibly generous' on X.

He posted: “TSA agents across the country are relying on food pantries and community donations just to get by.”

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy shared: “Hardworking TSA agents are sleeping in their CARS to save money on gas because Democrats won’t end the SCHUMER SHUTDOWN and fund DHS!

"What happened to the Democrats who claimed to be the party of the WORKING CLASS?! Stop the games. Fund @DHSGov. Pay these PATRIOTS.”

Although the issue is gaining widespread attention, it's unclear whether Musk's offer will be put into action anytime soon.

The DHS, TSA, and White House haven't announced any process for accepting private funding to pay federal employees, and such an arrangement would likely face some legal challenges.