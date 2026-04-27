Elon Musk has already taken to social media in response to the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, issuing a stern statement that has drawn criticism from one repeated rival of the billionaire.

The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner took place on Saturday and, for the first time ever, Donald Trump made an appearance — breaking a record that he had set so far across his first and second terms.

Trump was joined by a number of high profile conservative figures at the event – including an appearance from Erika Kirk – yet everything was sent into chaos as a suspected attack was triggered by gunfire on the floor above where the dinner was taking place.

The president has since clarified that he 'wasn't worried' despite the danger of the situation, instead unleashing his fury at a journalist who quizzed him about the suspected shooter's manifesto, yet Elon Musk has taken the situation seriously with an ominous statement on social media.

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Taking to X, Musk proclaimed: "If they're willing to die to assassinate, imagine what they will do if they gain political power."





It's likely that Musk is implicitly referring to an attempt to take President Trump's life, suggesting that the country would be sent into chaos and perhaps even a dictatorship if the 'other side' were to rule — although many of the same accusations have been levied against the current administration following its actions so far.

Additionally, while 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen was arrested at the scene, his political affiliations and leanings are unknown, making any suggestion of action from a collective 'they' from Musk completely unfounded.

Never willing to back away from the chance to fight against Musk, infamous hacking group Anonymous was among the biggest names to respond to Musk's ominous accusation, hitting back at his claims with some of their own.

"This is how everyone knows it's fake. You chime in with stupid propaganda instead of trying to calm tensions," the group wrote in a post at the top of the replies.

"Keep lighting the wicks, but don't be shocked when it all blows up in your face," they added.





It certainly isn't the first time that Musk has attempted to incite action through rather extreme social media posts – including a previous threat to overthrow the UK government from afar – and several other replies criticising Musk's involvement in the current administration appear to suggest that others also aren't too convinced either.

"You've flipped sides so many times I can't keep up," wrote another commenter alongside a screenshot of Musk accusing Trump of being in the Epstein files, adding: "What'd they do to you to make you delete this?"

Another echoed a similar sentiment to Anonymous, claiming: "Oh boy — when YOU get involved, we know it's a big con. Not that we had any doubt it was staged, but you just confirmed it."