The world’s richest man might have just shared his endorsement for Los Angeles mayor as the campaign is set to go to a vote next month.

While Elon Musk has not officially spoken out about his thoughts on the vote, he has cryptically reposted videos which has left social media users with the impression that he is backing one particular candidate.

Taking to his own platform X, formerly Twitter, the billionaire has shared multiple clips from Spencer Pratt’s campaign trail.

The reality TV star rose to fame through his appearance on the MTV show The Hills before going on to become reality TV royalty alongside his wife Heidi Montag.

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The pair have appeared together on numerous shows including Celebrity Big Brother, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, and Celebrity Wife Swap.

After losing their family home in the Palisades Fire last year, Pratt has now pivoted to politics, running for LA mayor.





One post shared by Musk read: “These ads for @spencerpratt for Mayor of Los Angeles are game changers. Inspiring!”

And another said: “WOW! Los Angeles mayor candidate Spencer Pratt has infuriated leftist candidate Nithya Raman after he recorded outside her MANSION to point out how out of TOUCH she is.

“‘Here is where Nithya Raman’s $3 million MANSION sits. They don’t have to live in the MESS they’ve created’.

“RAMAN: ‘Filming outside my home, where I live with my young children, feels unnecessary and reckless.’

“Cry more, @spencerpratt just exposed the TRUTH! Wake up and save your city, LA!”

TV star Spencer Pratt is running in the LA mayoral election (Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images)

These reposts have led some X users to speculate where Musk is endorsing Pratt for LA mayor, with one person writing: “Elon knows a banger when he sees one… I do hope Pratt wins. LA needs hope.”

And another commented: “Now Elon Musk has reposted Spencer Pratt’s commercial for Mayor. It has 38M views.”

Pratt has had official endorsements from other public figures including podcaster Joe Rogan.

The TV star-turned-poltican appeared on a recent episode where he talked about his decision to run for office.

In response, Rogan shared with Pratt that he was backing him for the position, saying: “Listen, man, I’m voting for you.”

However, as the podcaster no longer lives in LA, having relocated to Texas back in 2020, he clarified: “I can’t vote for you, but I’m rooting for you. I mean, if I lived in Los Angeles, no question whatsoever, I would vote for you.”