Elon Musk has come under fire after he retweeted a controversial post claiming that birth control ‘poisons’ women.

The billionaire shared this statement onto his own social media platform X, formerly Twitter, prompting many users to respond.

In the original tweet, one user wrote: “A recent study suggests hormonal birth control reduces the individuality of women’s brains, making them more the same. Making them NPCs, in other words.”

Sharing this statement on her own profile, X user Katie Miller added: “Hormonal birth control is poison for the female mind.

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“The worst thing doctors do is immediately push birth control on young women as soon as they hit puberty.”





Tech mogul Musk reposted Miller’s tweet onto his feed and it has since caused quite a stir online, with many taking to X themselves to share their own thoughts on the matter.

One user replied: “That’s a pretty extreme take, birth control affects people differently and should be a personal, informed choice with a doctor, not a blanket judgment.”

Another said: “Hormonal birth control can have side effects, but calling it “poison” is an exaggeration. Doctors should explain risks and options, especially for young women, instead of pushing it automatically.”

A third person commented: “Shut the f*** up you know nothing about it, parroting what elon says stay out of health care.”

And a fourth added: “You are a lunatic.”

This isn’t the only time Musk’s tweets have caused a stir in recent weeks as the billionaire previously issued a public apology after he took to the internet to make a surprising admission about his tech firm xAI.

Elon Musk has come under fire after he retweeted a controversial post (ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

This came just weeks after the AI company merged with Musk’s other firm SpaceX, in a move which means they will now both be able to work as one system.

Earlier this month, the world’s richest man took to X to criticize xAI.

He wrote: “xAI was not built right first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up.

“Same thing happened with Tesla.”

Musk then followed up with another post which read: “Many talented people over the past few years were declined an offer or even an interview @xAI. My apologies.

“@BarisAkis and I are going through the company interview history and reaching back out to promising candidates.”

This prompted responses from many other users who shared their own thoughts and experiences with xAI, with one person saying: “I wasn't declined, I was ghosted. Twice. interviewer no-showed both times, 1h+ wait each. If xAI wants top talent, it needs to treat candidates like their time matters.”