Elon Musk has issued a public apology after he took to the internet to make a surprising admission about his tech firm xAI.

This comes weeks after the AI company merged with Musk’s other firm SpaceX, in a move which means they can both work as one system.

Last week, the billionaire took to his own social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to criticize xAI.

He wrote: “xAI was not built right first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up.

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“Same thing happened with Tesla.”





Musk then followed up with another post which read: “Many talented people over the past few years were declined an offer or even an interview @xAI. My apologies.

“@BarisAkis and I are going through the company interview history and reaching back out to promising candidates.”

This tweets have prompted responses from many other users who have shared their own thoughts and experiences with xAI.

One person said: “I wasn't declined, I was ghosted. Twice. interviewer no-showed both times, 1h+ wait each. If xAI wants top talent, it needs to treat candidates like their time matters.”

Another wrote: “Is Elon admitting xAI was a "failure" just to explain why half the founding team quit in the same week?”

A third person commented: “Many of us that applied never even got a courtesy letter.. I have 25 years of engineering experience.. I run circles around kids with degrees from Stanford.”

And a fourth added: “I was told that my profile is a great fit for the position I applied. I got invited for a 4 hour coding session in December 2025. But got rejected for no clear reason.”

Elon Musk has issued a public apology on social media (Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

One notable person who replied to Musk’s tweet was Zack Nelson, a YouTuber who is better known online as @JerryRigEverything, who said: “It's that bad eh.”

The content creator has been critical of Musk int he past, previously vowing to get rid of every single Tesla vehicle he owned.

Making an appearance at President Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, Musk gave a speech afterwards where he was filmed making a one-armed gesture that people likened to a Nazi salute.

The Tesla boss spoke out about the incident, tweeting: “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

However, this doesn’t seem to have convinced everyone, with Nelson quote-tweeting a clip where Musk can be seen raising his arm to a crowd of people.

Sharing the post, Nelson added: “I currently own 4 different @Tesla vehicles. By the end of 2025 I will own zero @Tesla vehicles.”