Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault, which some readers may find distressing.

There's more trouble with TikTok talent, as Noah Beck finds himself drawn into family drama involving his mother and one of his sisters. The 24-year-old star is still on the rise, and with him, the Beck family has come along for the ride.

The Arizona-based family includes Noah and his two sisters, as well as parents Amy and Tim.

With Noah sharing over 1,000 videos on his TikTok, his family have been regulars in the background or featured alongside him, but now, his mother and older sister, Haley, are facing a barrage of allegations.

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Alongside Haley being fired from her job as a teacher amid allegations she had sex with a student, Amy Beck has now been placed on leave from her own job in the same district after a clip from 2020 has resurfaced.

Who is Noah Beck?

Beck is due to star in Fox's Baywatch reboot (Instagram / Noah Beck)

Rising in prominence during lockdown, the University of Portland freshman shared videos while back home for the holidays and attributes his other sister, Tatum, for introducing him to TikTok. Alongside sharing thirst traps, Beck became a regular on the FYP grid thanks to his lip-syncs. Waking up with 200,000 new followers one morning, he initially thought it was a glitch before realizing he was on his way to stardom.

As his following boomed, he ditched his Division 1 soccer scholarship and dropped out of university after two semesters – although he still plays for charity matches like Soccer Aid.

Beck currently has 33.5 million followers on TikTok, eight million on Instagram, and 1.5 million on YouTube, and while that's not quite Khaby Lame's levels of TikTok infamy, it's massively impressive.

In an era when social media stars are catapulted into the zeitgeist, Beck has been a VIP guest at the Louis Vuitton menswear show, starred in a Machine Gun Kelly music video, and starred in Tubi's Sidelined: The QB and Me.

As well as reprising his role for Sidelined 2: Intercepted and appearing in ABC's Doctor Odyssey, he's landed an altogether more lucrative role as 'Luke' in Fox's Baywatch reboot. Sadly, his upcoming turn in the show has been overshadowed by family drama.

What is Haley Beck accused of?

Although she denies all wrongdoing, Amy Beck is accused of grooming a student at Centennial High School of the Peoria Unified School District, supposedly engaging in a sexual relationship before being terminated. A statement to PEOPLE explained that the district had conducted a “comprehensive internal investigation under the provisions of Title IX" into Haley Beck. This was approved by the district's governing body on March 26, and according to a statement of charges obtained by the outlet, it's alleged that Haley Beck propositioned a former student with oral sex on multiple occasions. It's also said that she offered to buy them tequila and sent $630 via Apple Pay.

As part of the investigation, over 4,000 messages were uncovered from a period between June 21 and Aug. 2, 2025. It's noted that the student was aged 18 at the time of the exchanges.

What is Amy Beck accused of?

Amy Beck has been placed on leave from Coyote Hills Elementary School (TikTok / Noah Beck)

In the aftermath of allegations made against Haley Beck, Amy Beck has now been suspended from her position at Coyote Hills Elementary School, which is also in the Peoria Unified School District.

Again reported by PEOPLE, an April 2020 video was posted by Noah, supposedly showing her miming a sex act on her son while the pair lip-synced to Jay Rock's “Kings Dead". The song itself features explicit lyrics about oral sex, and although the video is no longer on his TikTok account, it's been recirculating online.

The school shared a message with the families of children in Amy's class, stating that she was on leave "out of an abundance of caution." It was reiterated that "this matter does not impact the safety of our students," while a substitute teacher will fill in for her during this time.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org