New York City’s new mayor Zohran Mamdani is refusing to attend this year’s Met Gala in protest of Jeff Bezos’ expected attendance.

This will break a longstanding tradition which sees the mayor of NYC appearing at the annual event in Manhattan.

This news comes as protestors urge people to boycott the gala in protest of the Amazon founder’s invite.

Posters have been appearing around the city which say: “Bezos Met Gala: Brought to you by the firm that powers ICE”, as well as “Boycott the Bezos Met Gala”.

What is Jeff Bezos’ involvement in the Met Gala?

The billionaire has been selected alongside his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos to be a sponsor and honorary chair of the arts event.

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Jeff Bezos and wife are sponsors and honorary chairs of this year's Met Gala (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

When asked about the Bezos couple’s involvement by CNN, chair of the Met Gala and editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour, claimed that Sanchez-Bezos is a ‘great lover of fashion’ and praised her ‘incredible generosity’.

However, the news of their involvement has been met with criticism by some members of the public.

The collective behind the campaign posters appearing around New York is known as Everyone Hates Elon and, according to a report by Fashion United, one spokesperson from the group said: “These are people from all over the world who are angry... ordinary people who want to do something concrete, to express themselves at a time when things can seem really depressing.

“I think it responds to a need people have to stand up against some of those who control our lives.”

Why is Mamdani skipping the Met Gala?

Breaking away from tradition, the new NYC mayor will not be at the event hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

NYC mayor Mamdani won't be attending this year's Met Gala (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Confirming his decision in an interview with Hell Gate, Mamdani was pushed for a reason why, to which he said: “I love the Met. I think that it’s an incredible museum. I recently saw ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’, which, have you seen it?”

Mamdani added: “Incredible movie. I hadn't seen it before. And I think they're a critical part of the city. My focus is also on affordability and making the most expensive city in the United States affordable, and that's what I'm looking to spend a lot of my time focused on.”

The Met Gala is set to take place on Monday, May 4, with a line-up of celebrities scheduled to walk the carpet. This year’s theme is ‘Fashion is Art’.